ETV Bharat / state

Murder Convict Dies After Jumping Into Gasifier Furnace At Bilaspur Central Jail In Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur: A double-murder case convict died after allegedly jumping into the furnace of a biomass-based gasifier plant inside the Central Jail in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur city, prompting authorities to order a judicial probe into the incident, officials said on Thursday. The alleged suicide of Rahul, alias Vikesh Kanwar, is the fifth inmate death at the prison in the past one-and-a-half months, they said.

Kanwar (46), a resident of Bamhanidih in Janjgir-Champa district, had been serving a life sentence since 2016 in the double murder case, a jail official said. As per preliminary information, the wood and biomass-based gasifier plant linked to the jail kitchen was functional on Wednesday evening, when Kanwar suddenly ran towards the facility and jumped into the furnace, an official said.

Before jail personnel and fellow inmates could pull him out, he had succumbed to severe burns, he said. Following the incident, Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh and senior jail officials rushed to the prison. A police team and forensic experts inspected the spot and collected evidence, he said.

The incident appeared to be a case of suicide based on the preliminary inquiry. However, the judicial magisterial probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the death, he said. Police and jail authorities have been conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.