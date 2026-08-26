13-YO Noida Boy Lured Out On Pretext Of Birthday Party, Found Dead In Park Days Later; Two Minors Detained
The boy's body, which was kept at the post mortem room, was identified by his mother from the kalawa (thread) tied around his hand.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST
New Delhi/Noida: A 13-year-old boy who had gone missing in Noida on August 17 was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a park in Sector 54. Police said two minors have been detained for interrogation in connection with the case.
According to the family, the boy was taken away on August 17 by his friends on the pretext of a birthday celebration. When he did not return home until late at night, his family began searching for him frantically, but in vain.
The boy's mother alleged that the family approached the Sector 12/22 police outpost and the Sector 24 and Sector 20 police stations, but police did not even register a missing persons report for four days. She alleged that police cited a jurisdiction dispute and asked the family to wait for the boy's intoxication to wear off.
After the boy's body was found, his mother identified him at the post mortem room from the kalawa (thread) tied around his hand.
She alleged that her son was brutally murdered and his body was dumped in the park in Sector 54. "I want justice for my child. They took him away on the pretext of a birthday party and killed him," the mother alleged.
#WATCH नोएडा, उत्तर प्रदेश: 7वीं कक्षा के छात्र की हत्या के मामले पर ADCP मनीषा सिंह ने कहा, "कल 24 अगस्त को एक सेक्टर 20 निवासी महिला ने अपने बच्चे के गायब होने की सूचना दी। तत्काल पुलिस द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया। महिला ने 2 लोगों पर शक जाहिर किया था। टीम ने आरोपियों को… pic.twitter.com/PDirwGvvrL— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 25, 2026
Angry over the death, the family staged a protest at the post mortem house and demanded the encounter of the accused.
Meanwhile, ADCP Manisha Singh said a suspect has been detained and interrogation is underway. "A body was found on August 21 and kept in post mortem house for identification. After confirmation, a woman from Sector 20 informed police and lodged a complaint. Police immediately registered a case. The woman, in her complaint, expressed suspicion against two people. Two minors have been detained in this connection, while a team is carrying out search to apprehend others involved."
"The body found in the forest area of Sector 54 was identified by the woman as her son. No visible injury was found on the teenager's body during the postmortem. His viscera has been preserved to determine the exact cause of death," Singh added.