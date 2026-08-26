ETV Bharat / state

13-YO Noida Boy Lured Out On Pretext Of Birthday Party, Found Dead In Park Days Later; Two Minors Detained

New Delhi/Noida: A 13-year-old boy who had gone missing in Noida on August 17 was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a park in Sector 54. Police said two minors have been detained for interrogation in connection with the case.

According to the family, the boy was taken away on August 17 by his friends on the pretext of a birthday celebration. When he did not return home until late at night, his family began searching for him frantically, but in vain.

The boy's mother alleged that the family approached the Sector 12/22 police outpost and the Sector 24 and Sector 20 police stations, but police did not even register a missing persons report for four days. She alleged that police cited a jurisdiction dispute and asked the family to wait for the boy's intoxication to wear off.

After the boy's body was found, his mother identified him at the post mortem room from the kalawa (thread) tied around his hand.