Accused In IRS Officer Daughter's Murder Addicted To Online Gaming, Says Police
Accused Rahul Meena had committed rape in his native village in Alwar as well, reveals investigation.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST|
Updated : April 24, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Alwar: The accused in the rape-cum-murder of an IRS officer's daughter in Kailash Hills in Delhi--Rahul Meena--has been addicted to online gaming, police sources said.
A day before he committed the heinous crime in Delhi, he raped a woman in his village in Rajgarh region of Alwar district in Rajasthan. Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said the police will bring Rahul Meena to Alwar for interrogation regarding the rape case registered at Rajgarh police station. The victim in Rajgarh has undergone a medical examination and her statement has been recorded. Also, six persons linked to the accused have been detained.
After the rape in Rajgarh, Rahul Meena travelled by motorcycle to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and further to Delhi in an ambulance. On reaching Delhi, he took a taxi to the IRS officer's residence in Kailash Hills, where he murdered the officer's daughter and fled from the spot.
Later a team from Delhi Police travelled to the accused's village in Rajgarh, looking for him.
In Alwar, accused Rahul Meena's uncle said he has been a bright student right from the beginning. He secured 76 percent marks in his Class 10 exams and 90 percent in his Class 12. He said Rahul later obtained a BA degree as well.
While Rahul completed his Class 10 from Rajgarh and his Class 12 from Dausa, he pursued his BA degree as a non-collegiate student.
He also attended coaching classes in Rajgarh to prepare for government exams. Later he moved to Delhi and took up job as a security guard to earn some income.
Later, through the efforts of his family members, Rahul secured the job of a domestic help at the IRS officer's residence. Rahul has two more brothers. No one in his family had the slightest inkling that he harboured such criminal mindset. Rahul's uncle revealed that Rahul had come to his home in the village nearly a month ago, telling his family members that he was there on leave.
Meanwhile, Rahul's cousin said though he was academically bright, he developed an addiction to online gaming and playing Ludo after Class 12. Initially, he won money through online games, which fuelled his addiction. Later, he lost approximately Rs 1 lakh. Subsequently, he began borrowing money from others to fund his online gaming habit, thereby plunging himself into debt.
When people began demanding the repayment of their loans, he fell into a state of depression and spiralled deeper into illicit activities.
Rahul never asked his family members for money to support his online gaming. On the rare occasions he did borrow funds, he would repay them within two or three days—a practice that prevented his family from realizing he was sinking into a quagmire of crime. His cousin further said that Rahul even sold some household items and invested the proceeds into his online gaming activities.
The Delhi Police have produced the accused before a court and secured a four-day remand for his custody.
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