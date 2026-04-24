ETV Bharat / state

Accused In IRS Officer Daughter's Murder Addicted To Online Gaming, Says Police

Alwar: The accused in the rape-cum-murder of an IRS officer's daughter in Kailash Hills in Delhi--Rahul Meena--has been addicted to online gaming, police sources said.



A day before he committed the heinous crime in Delhi, he raped a woman in his village in Rajgarh region of Alwar district in Rajasthan. Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said the police will bring Rahul Meena to Alwar for interrogation regarding the rape case registered at Rajgarh police station. The victim in Rajgarh has undergone a medical examination and her statement has been recorded. Also, six persons linked to the accused have been detained.

After the rape in Rajgarh, Rahul Meena travelled by motorcycle to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and further to Delhi in an ambulance. On reaching Delhi, he took a taxi to the IRS officer's residence in Kailash Hills, where he murdered the officer's daughter and fled from the spot.

Later a team from Delhi Police travelled to the accused's village in Rajgarh, looking for him.

In Alwar, accused Rahul Meena's uncle said he has been a bright student right from the beginning. He secured 76 percent marks in his Class 10 exams and 90 percent in his Class 12. He said Rahul later obtained a BA degree as well.

While Rahul completed his Class 10 from Rajgarh and his Class 12 from Dausa, he pursued his BA degree as a non-collegiate student.

He also attended coaching classes in Rajgarh to prepare for government exams. Later he moved to Delhi and took up job as a security guard to earn some income.

