ETV Bharat / state

Man Who Shot Youth Dead in Meerut Market Held After Standoff In Field

Meerut: The man accused of shooting a youth dead in the Bahsuma police station area of Meerut has been arrested after a tense standoff with police in a field, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Pradeep, allegedly shot 28-year-old Sunil Gaba alias Surendra in the Ramraj area on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the murder was a result of a personal dispute linked to a love affair.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm near Sanatan Dharma Temple in the Bahsuma market. Surendra, a resident of Jagjivan Puri (Ramraj), was riding his motorcycle when an assailant approached from behind and fired a shot at his back. As Surendra fell to the ground, the attacker reportedly walked up to him and fired a second shot at close range at his temple, which killed him on the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey said the accused was traced and later arrested. After the killing, Pradeep allegedly released a video in which he confessed to the murder and claimed that the police had forced him into becoming a criminal.

In the video, he accused the victim of having eloped with his wife some time ago and said he had been waiting for the “right time” to take revenge. He also issued threats, warning that if any action was taken against his family members, he would not spare those responsible, including police personnel. He claimed to have been estranged from his family and warned of consequences if they were harassed.