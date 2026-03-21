Murder Accused Nabbed After 18 Years By Gujarat's Surat Police
The accused had killed a youth for Rs 50 at Varachha and was arrested from Dumka in Jharkhand.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Surat: The long arm of the law caught up on a man 18 years after he allegedly killed a youth for Rs 50 at Gujarat's Surat.
Police said, he accused, Rajesh alias Rakesh Roshe had sought Rs 50 from the victim, Bablu in Surat's Varachha where they used to sell water pouches way back in 2008. However, as Bablu refused to pay up, Rajesh killed him and fled.
Varachha police, recently started investigating long-pending cases and received a clue on Rajesh through technical surveillance and human intelligence. It was discovered that Rajesh had fled and hid in various states.
Police said, it was found that Rajesh had been working as a labourer at Dumka in Jharkhand for the last few years. The area where he had been working is extremely remote and a police raid was impossible.
So, personnel of Varachha police team left for Jharkhand and disguised themselves to mingle with locals. The personnel conducted recce for a week but Rajesh, probably still wary of getting caught, kept changing locations within Dumka. The police team kept up with him and finally took him into custody.
Surat City DCP Alok Kumar said Rajesh was brought to Surat by the team of personnel from Varaccha police station and further legal action has been initiated against him. He lauded the efforts of Varachha police and said no matter how wily or cunning a criminal may be law always takes its course.
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