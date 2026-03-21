ETV Bharat / state

Murder Accused Nabbed After 18 Years By Gujarat's Surat Police

Surat: The long arm of the law caught up on a man 18 years after he allegedly killed a youth for Rs 50 at Gujarat's Surat.

Police said, he accused, Rajesh alias Rakesh Roshe had sought Rs 50 from the victim, Bablu in Surat's Varachha where they used to sell water pouches way back in 2008. However, as Bablu refused to pay up, Rajesh killed him and fled.

Varachha police, recently started investigating long-pending cases and received a clue on Rajesh through technical surveillance and human intelligence. It was discovered that Rajesh had fled and hid in various states.