ETV Bharat / state

Municipal Elections In Andhra Pradesh On November 1; Votes To Be Counted On November 3

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The State Election Commission (SEC) of Andhra Pradesh released a revised schedule for the urban local body elections on Thursday evening.

As per the updated schedule, polling for 13 municipal corporations and 87 municipalities/nagar panchayats will take place on November 1. Re-polling, where necessary, will be conducted on November 2, and the counting of votes will take place on November 3. The State Election Commission has decided to extend the deadline for filing nominations for all 32 wards in the Mydukur Municipality—where the election process had previously been deferred—as well as for 11 wards in the Rajampet Municipality, in light of directives from the Supreme Court.

This apart, the State Election Commission stated that candidates may file fresh nominations for 11 divisions in the Kadapa Corporation and 18 divisions in Tirupati. Nominations will be accepted for a total of 72 wards/divisions. The SEC noted that some individuals were unable to file their nominations due to incidents such as intimidation, physical attacks, or the tearing up of nomination papers, and that the deadline for filing nominations is being extended to provide such candidates with an opportunity to contest the polls. As per the revised notification, nominations for the elections will be accepted on October 23 and 24. The nominations will be scrutinized on October 25 and candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations on the same day. Meanwhile, state DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said 31 criminal incidents were reported across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday during the nomination filing process for MPTC and ZPTC elections. Of these, 22 incidents involved violence, clashes, or disturbances to law and order, while nine concerned snatching, tearing, or destruction of nomination papers.