Bargaining Begins In Leading Alliances For Leading Municipal Corporations In Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde bargains hard and has staked a claim for the Mayor post in Thane and Kalyan Domibivli.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
By Prajakta Pol
Mumbai: The countdown for January 22, the day the lottery draw for the reservation that will be declared for the Mayor's post, has begun. Meanwhile, calculations between alliances are seen to change as each party with the leading numbers wants to dominate the corporations. The leading parties being Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party and NCP (Sharachandra Pawar).
The Mahayuti alliance of BJP-SS has emerged as the two-party winning combination. The Shiv Sena performed well in many municipal corporations.
All eyes are on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, where the BJP has won 89 seats, while the Shiv Sena has secured 29. The SS (UBT) won 65 seats, MNS won 6, while All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen won 8 seats, NCP (SP) won 1, and NCP won 3. In Thane, the Shiv Sena secured 75 of 131 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, while the BJP won 28.
The BJP cannot do without Shiv Sena in the BMC, because the BJP does not have the required numbers to be the single party.
On January 19, Shinde paid tribute to the founder of the Shiv Sena, Balasaheb Thackeray. He made an emotional appeal, "Balasaheb Thackeray's birth centenary year starts from January 23. Some Shiv Sainiks feel there should be a Shiv Sena mayor in the BMC."
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut rubbished these claims. "He (Shinde) is a traitor who is blackmailing the BJP. He is interested in getting hold of the standing committee. The Mayor's post, unlike in London and New York, here it is only a decorated post. There is a lot of power and crores of rupees worth tenders that are passed, and he is interested in getting those," alleged Raut.
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske told ETV Bharat, "The Mahayuti alliance will have its mayor in Thane and Eknath Shinde will take the final decision".
With 75 seats, Shiv Sena won a resounding majority in the Thane Municipal Corporation. In contrast, the BJP secured 28 seats, even though they contested as Mahayuti in Mumbai and Thane. Shinde's party leaders have alleged the BJP wants key positions in Thane as well.
Niranjan Davkhare, the BJP's Thane election coordinator, stated, "We have got 28 seats, and we strongly believe we should be given a significant role. We would want the post of Mayor, Leader of the House, or Chairman of the Standing Committee, in order to carry out the commitment we made to the people of Thane. We are also capable of standing up for ourselves if we are not treated with respect."
It is understood that Eknath Shinde has struck a deal with the MNS for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).
Shiv Sena has the magic formula, as the party now has the backing of MNS, Congress, NCP and 4 corporators who have rebelled from SS (UBT). Shinde's deal for KDMC is, Shiv Sena has 53, MNS has 5, Congress has 2, NCP (SP) - 1, SS (UBT) rebels - 4.
A total of 65 corporators, Shinde has crossed the 62 figure to stake a claim for mayor in KDMC. Confirming four elected representatives of their party are unreachable, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai said, "Four corporators of our party are out of contact at present. They have been elected on our party symbol since the Thackeray brothers were chosen by the mandate. Voters won't pardon them if they betray the party."
In the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the BJP got 72 out of the 122 seats, while Shiv Sena got only 26. In this municipal corporation, the BJP is expected to get the Mayor's post because they have 10 seats more than the required majority.
However, it has been reported that the SS would be vying for a number of positions, including the Leader of the House and the Standing Committee. Hemant Godse, a former Nashik MP of Shiv Sena, said, "We can work for the people if we are given posts, otherwise we can raise citizens' issues and problems if we sit in the opposition. Our senior leaders will decide whether or not to participate in the government."
