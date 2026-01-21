ETV Bharat / state

Bargaining Begins In Leading Alliances For Leading Municipal Corporations In Maharashtra

By Prajakta Pol

Mumbai: The countdown for January 22, the day the lottery draw for the reservation that will be declared for the Mayor's post, has begun. Meanwhile, calculations between alliances are seen to change as each party with the leading numbers wants to dominate the corporations. The leading parties being Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party and NCP (Sharachandra Pawar).

The Mahayuti alliance of BJP-SS has emerged as the two-party winning combination. The Shiv Sena performed well in many municipal corporations.

All eyes are on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, where the BJP has won 89 seats, while the Shiv Sena has secured 29. The SS (UBT) won 65 seats, MNS won 6, while All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen won 8 seats, NCP (SP) won 1, and NCP won 3. In Thane, the Shiv Sena secured 75 of 131 seats for the Mahayuti alliance, while the BJP won 28.

The BJP cannot do without Shiv Sena in the BMC, because the BJP does not have the required numbers to be the single party.

On January 19, Shinde paid tribute to the founder of the Shiv Sena, Balasaheb Thackeray. He made an emotional appeal, "Balasaheb Thackeray's birth centenary year starts from January 23. Some Shiv Sainiks feel there should be a Shiv Sena mayor in the BMC."

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut rubbished these claims. "He (Shinde) is a traitor who is blackmailing the BJP. He is interested in getting hold of the standing committee. The Mayor's post, unlike in London and New York, here it is only a decorated post. There is a lot of power and crores of rupees worth tenders that are passed, and he is interested in getting those," alleged Raut.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske told ETV Bharat, "The Mahayuti alliance will have its mayor in Thane and Eknath Shinde will take the final decision".