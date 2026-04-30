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MCD Issues Advisory To Tackle Heatwave, Directs Preventive Measures Across Departments

Vehicles pass through water sprayed by sprinklers along Vikas Marg near ITO amid scorching heat in New Delhi on Thursday, April 30, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The MCD has issued an advisory, directing its departments to take precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of heatwave conditions in the summer season. In a circular issued on Monday, the civic body has said prolonged exposure to high temperatures poses serious health risks, particularly for people stepping out for work or daily activities. The advisory follows the Heat Wave Action Plan-2026 prepared by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has asked all zones and departments to ensure arrangements for cool drinking water, water coolers and cooling facilities, such as air-conditioners, air coolers and fans at offices, schools, dispensaries and community halls. It has also directed that such facilities be made available in markets and other high-footfall areas.

"ORS kits shall be distributed, especially among sanitation workers and gardeners, and contractors shall provide drinking water, shaded areas and ORS at work sites," the circular read.

Special attention has been given to public spaces, with directions to ensure drinking-water facilities in parks and arrangements for animals and birds. The veterinary department shall ensure the arrangement of water at all designated dog-feeding points, the circular added.