ETV Bharat / state

Differently-Abled Woman Raped In Chhattisgarh's Mungeli, Accused Arrested

Mungeli: A differently-abled woman was allegedly raped by a youth at Lormi in Mungeli in Chhattisgarh.

On July 9, 2026, the the mother of the victim filed a report at the police station stating that at around 8:30 am, her daughter, who is disabled in both legs and hands and cannot speak and communicates only through gestures, was sitting in the courtyard of her house when a young man entered the house.

"The accused locked the iron gate from inside. He then raped my daughter," said the victim's mother. Acting on this complaint, the police took immediate action and arrested the accused on Saturday.