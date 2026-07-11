Differently-Abled Woman Raped In Chhattisgarh's Mungeli, Accused Arrested
The victim's mother said the accused entered the house and raped her daughter before fleeing.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Mungeli: A differently-abled woman was allegedly raped by a youth at Lormi in Mungeli in Chhattisgarh.
On July 9, 2026, the the mother of the victim filed a report at the police station stating that at around 8:30 am, her daughter, who is disabled in both legs and hands and cannot speak and communicates only through gestures, was sitting in the courtyard of her house when a young man entered the house.
"The accused locked the iron gate from inside. He then raped my daughter," said the victim's mother. Acting on this complaint, the police took immediate action and arrested the accused on Saturday.
The police had registered a case based on the complaint under Crime No 287/26 and relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began investigation.
Lormi police station recorded the victim's statement in bilingual form through a special educator at the Satya Sai Helpway Residential School for the Deaf and Dumb Training Centre in Mungeli. The victim underwent a medical examination, and evidence related to the incident was collected. Following the investigation, the police arrested the accused. A police officer said the accused was arrested within just 48 hours. During police interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, he said, adding investigation into the case is on.
A rise in crimes in Mungeli has emerged as a concern for its residents who have sought more police enforcement.
Also Read
NCW Raps Rajasthan Police Over Minor's Gang-Rape, Seeks Action in 15 Days