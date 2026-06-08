Mundhwa Land 'Scam': Bombay HC Grants Bail To Sheetal Tejwani
Justice Ashwin Bhobe granted conditional bail to Tejwani upon the furnishing of a personal bond of 2 lakh.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Sheetal Tejwani, an accused in the alleged land scam case linked to newly elected NCP MP Parth Pawar.
The case was registered at the Khadak Police Station. Justice Ashwin Bhobe granted conditional bail to Tejwani upon the furnishing of a personal bond of 2 lakh. This decision has paved the way for her release from prison.
Tejwani had previously received relief from the Bombay High Court. The High Court had ordered her immediate release, declaring her arrest by the Pune Police in connection with two separate FIRs filed at the Pimpri and Bavdhan police stations to be illegal in April.
Now she is all set to walk out of the prison. Advocate Deepali Kedar provided this information on her behalf.
The Economic Offences Wing had arrested Tejwani on December 3, 2025. A second FIR was registered against her at the Bavdhan Police Station regarding the same matter, and a separate case was also registered at the Khadak Police Station.
Tejwani had approached the Bombay High Court challenging her arrest. Through Advocates Ajay Bhise and Deepali Kedar, she claimed in court that the police had neither issued a notice prior to the arrest nor informed her of the grounds for the arrest.
While hearing her plea in April, the Bombay High Court had noted that the reasons for arrest were not communicated to the accused either at the time of arrest or before being produced in court regarding cases registered at the Bavdhan and Pimpri police stations.
Tejwani had filed a separate petition in the High Court seeking regular bail for the case registered at the Khadak police station. It is alleged that approximately 40 acres of land in Mundhwa were purchased for a company linked to Parth Pawar.
The Maharashtra government had objected to her plea and opposed giving bail to her.
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