ETV Bharat / state

Mundhwa Land 'Scam': Bombay HC Grants Bail To Sheetal Tejwani

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Sheetal Tejwani, an accused in the alleged land scam case linked to newly elected NCP MP Parth Pawar.

The case was registered at the Khadak Police Station. Justice Ashwin Bhobe granted conditional bail to Tejwani upon the furnishing of a personal bond of 2 lakh. This decision has paved the way for her release from prison.

Tejwani had previously received relief from the Bombay High Court. The High Court had ordered her immediate release, declaring her arrest by the Pune Police in connection with two separate FIRs filed at the Pimpri and Bavdhan police stations to be illegal in April.

Now she is all set to walk out of the prison. Advocate Deepali Kedar provided this information on her behalf.

The Economic Offences Wing had arrested Tejwani on December 3, 2025. A second FIR was registered against her at the Bavdhan Police Station regarding the same matter, and a separate case was also registered at the Khadak Police Station.