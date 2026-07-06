Mumbai-Pune Train Services Suspended After Landslides In The Karjat-Lonavala Section
The Mumbai–Pune railway route in the Bhor Ghat section has three tracks: Up (towards Mumbai), Down (towards Pune), and Middle.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:12 AM IST
Mumbai: Train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route were suspended early Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, officials said.
A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the ghat section, according to Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway. Another landslide was reported on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am, he added. Due to the landslides, all three railway lines have been affected, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert and regulate several long-distance trains, Nila said.
The Mumbai–Pune railway route has three tracks in the difficult Bhor Ghat section (Khandala Ghat): the Up line (towards Mumbai), the Down line (towards Pune), and the Middle line. “Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division,” Nila said.
The disruptions led to the cancellation of several trains, including the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express.
Additional services, including the Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express and other trains, were also cancelled, while several long-distance trains were diverted, short-terminated, short-originated or rescheduled, officials said.
Railway authorities said restoration work was underway and advised passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey.
To assist passengers, Central Railway has set up helplines at major stations. The helpline numbers are: CSMT (022-22694040), Thane (9321336747), Lonavala (8356854238) and Dadar (9136452387). Passengers have been requested to use these numbers for real-time updates and travel-related information.
Besides heavy rainfall, the IMD has also forecast gusty winds in the metropolis. Mumbai and its surrounding areas have witnessed very heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in waterlogged streets and incidents of tree fall.
(With PTI Inputs)
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