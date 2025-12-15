ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai's Central Park To Be Constructed At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Mumbai: Mumbai's last open green lung, the Mahalaxmi racecourse, a property of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been taken by the civic authority to build a public park.

The 120 acres of the Mumbai race course will now be called Central Park. There will be a snow park, amusement park, skating ring, Judo, Karate, Badminton court, among other things, that will be made available. This was announced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a press conference here.

Shinde said, "This idea had originally floated when the Mahayuti government of ours had come to power in 2022. The Central Park will now be at Mahalaxmi in place of the race course, and the entire layout has been designed by the architect Hafeez Contractor," said Shinde.