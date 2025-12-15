Mumbai's Central Park To Be Constructed At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
This park will be built on 120 acres, and the remaining 91 acres will be with the RWITC.
Mumbai: Mumbai's last open green lung, the Mahalaxmi racecourse, a property of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been taken by the civic authority to build a public park.
The 120 acres of the Mumbai race course will now be called Central Park. There will be a snow park, amusement park, skating ring, Judo, Karate, Badminton court, among other things, that will be made available. This was announced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a press conference here.
Shinde said, "This idea had originally floated when the Mahayuti government of ours had come to power in 2022. The Central Park will now be at Mahalaxmi in place of the race course, and the entire layout has been designed by the architect Hafeez Contractor," said Shinde.
Shinde congratulated Contractor at the presentation made at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. "This will be on the lines of New York's Central Park," Shind said. Shinde later said, there will also be a Convention centre in that complex.
This move comes after The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) signed an agreement to hand over the racecourse ground to the BMC in July 2024, in front of Shinde, when he was the Chief Minister. Apart from the 120 acres, the remaining 91 acres has been leased out to RWITC till May 31, 2053. The racecourse was originally built on the lines of the Sydney racecourse.
The Central Park was an original idea of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray in 2013. The announcement was made moments before the State Election Commission announced the civic polls in Maharashtra.
