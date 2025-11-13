Mumbaikars Enjoy The Recent Dip In Temperatures
The India Meteorological Department says temperatures will remain between 18-20 degrees Celsius for the next two days
Published : November 13, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST
By Kaustubh Khatu
Mumbai: Just as the rains left Mumbai, citizens have begun to pleasantly enjoy a change in weather, from scorching heat to cool nights and early mornings. Mumbai, being a coastal city, has rarely witnessed a drop in temperatures this early in November. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "This cold wave in Mumbai is expected to remain between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius for the next two days."
The average temperature of Mumbai city for most of the year varies between 33-36 degrees Celsius with a high percentage of humidity. After years of complaining about severe heat and perspiration, elite netizens on social media have begun calling this 'skin glow' weather. This year, however, Mumbaikars had to travel with umbrellas due to the prolonged rains till October-end and now heave a sigh of relief with the onset of a mild cold wave.
The daytime temperatures have also dipped, which is lower than normal, giving Mumbaikars relief from the heat. People can be seen enjoying the cold while walking on Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand and Carter Road.
The winter season also spills over into a battle of cities between Delhi versus Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)-Mumbai. Regions of Thane, Virar, Vasai, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and beyond witness much lower temperatures than Mumbai city, but not as low as in Delhi.
This feeling of cold in Mumbai is giving a lot of relief to the people, as they have begun enjoying their morning exercises on various grounds that include Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Dadar, which is being flooded with citizens coming for morning walks. Yash Helekar (35), a resident of Dadar, is an entrepreneur with his own event company. Every morning and evening, he goes to exercise at Shivaji Park Maidan.
"Every morning, I go for my regular jog, and I also walk around Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in the evenings. I am enjoying this nip in the air as I no longer feel sweaty. One doesn't realise the distance one has covered due to this cold; I realised one can run a bit more. Usually, the heat and humidity pull you down," said Yash.
"During Diwali, people come to this park to burst crackers, and I could feel the pollution immediately. Thankfully, the few showers at that time helped us breathe better," he added.
As per the Colaba Observatory of the IMD, the weather conditions in Mumbai will remain stable between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius for the next two days, and the IMD has informed that there is no forecast of unseasonal rain at present. The temperature will remain low due to cold winds from the northwest, and the sky will remain clear. This change is part of the post-monsoon transition. Due to this, the humidity starts decreasing and the influence of cold winds increases, the IMD has informed.
People are welcoming winter with enthusiasm in many parts of the city. People are rushing to buy sweaters from the Tibetan vendors who set up their stalls at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Bandra and in other parts of the city.
"Every year we come to Mumbai between November to January. Usually we sell around 40 woollies, and this year we have already sold 25. The prices of these sweaters begin from Rs 400 onwards. These woollens are made by Kashmiris, Assamese and Tibetan craftsmen," a Tibetan vendor said.
Mohammed Sadiq, a resident of Byculla, was among the first few Mumbaikars to purchase his winter stock from these Tibetan weavers. "I come here every year, because their woollens are affordable. The sweater I like costs Rs 700. I am also going to buy more wool for my wife and children," Sadiq said.
While the temperature dropped, the air quality in Mumbai has also been affected. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has cautioned the citizens of the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai. Environmentalists have blamed the authorities for allowing rampant construction activity that has contributed to the city's pollution levels.
"The recent AQI has reduced due to the recent spell of rains. Otherwise, we are seeing high pollution due to the constant construction activity across the Mumbai-MMR.
"The Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will also resume road work, and the concretisation activity starts on every road; the pollution will peak during winters," said Zoru Bathena, environmental activist.
