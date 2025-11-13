ETV Bharat / state

Mumbaikars Enjoy The Recent Dip In Temperatures

Mumbaikars rush to CSMT to purchase woollens from Tibetan vendors who have set up their stalls in Mumbai, with the onset of winter ( ETV Bharat )

By Kaustubh Khatu

Mumbai: Just as the rains left Mumbai, citizens have begun to pleasantly enjoy a change in weather, from scorching heat to cool nights and early mornings. Mumbai, being a coastal city, has rarely witnessed a drop in temperatures this early in November. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "This cold wave in Mumbai is expected to remain between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius for the next two days."

The average temperature of Mumbai city for most of the year varies between 33-36 degrees Celsius with a high percentage of humidity. After years of complaining about severe heat and perspiration, elite netizens on social media have begun calling this 'skin glow' weather. This year, however, Mumbaikars had to travel with umbrellas due to the prolonged rains till October-end and now heave a sigh of relief with the onset of a mild cold wave.

The daytime temperatures have also dipped, which is lower than normal, giving Mumbaikars relief from the heat. People can be seen enjoying the cold while walking on Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand and Carter Road.

The winter season also spills over into a battle of cities between Delhi versus Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)-Mumbai. Regions of Thane, Virar, Vasai, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and beyond witness much lower temperatures than Mumbai city, but not as low as in Delhi.

This feeling of cold in Mumbai is giving a lot of relief to the people, as they have begun enjoying their morning exercises on various grounds that include Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Dadar, which is being flooded with citizens coming for morning walks. Yash Helekar (35), a resident of Dadar, is an entrepreneur with his own event company. Every morning and evening, he goes to exercise at Shivaji Park Maidan.

"Every morning, I go for my regular jog, and I also walk around Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in the evenings. I am enjoying this nip in the air as I no longer feel sweaty. One doesn't realise the distance one has covered due to this cold; I realised one can run a bit more. Usually, the heat and humidity pull you down," said Yash.