ETV Bharat / state

Mumbaikars Also Equally Responsible For Flood Situation: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday observed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alone cannot be held responsible for waterlogging on the city's roads during the monsoon.

"This situation has arisen due to increasing encroachments, the clogging of drains with garbage, and the misuse of public amenities; consequently, Mumbaikars are equally responsible for the issue," the court remarked.

The BMC filed a petition in the HC seeking the acquisition of land required to widen a 30-foot-wide road in Mandala village, near Mankhurd, to 50 feet.

Since the land is currently under the control of the Department of Atomic Energy, the BMC moved the court to secure its possession.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad issued a notice to Department of Atomic Energy. The bench also expressed serious displeasure regarding the problem of waterlogging in Mumbai.

Justice Ghuge remarked that seeing rainwater accumulate on roads seems to be our fate; perhaps there is nothing we can do about it

"However, the behavior of locals is equally to blame. We are adept at grabbing whatever land is available. We clog drains with garbage, park vehicles on footpaths, and even set up unauthorised stalls there," the judge remarked.