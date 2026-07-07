Mumbaikars Also Equally Responsible For Flood Situation: Bombay High Court
Rains battered Mumbai, the financial capital of India, as life came to standstill.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday observed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alone cannot be held responsible for waterlogging on the city's roads during the monsoon.
"This situation has arisen due to increasing encroachments, the clogging of drains with garbage, and the misuse of public amenities; consequently, Mumbaikars are equally responsible for the issue," the court remarked.
The BMC filed a petition in the HC seeking the acquisition of land required to widen a 30-foot-wide road in Mandala village, near Mankhurd, to 50 feet.
Since the land is currently under the control of the Department of Atomic Energy, the BMC moved the court to secure its possession.
A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad issued a notice to Department of Atomic Energy. The bench also expressed serious displeasure regarding the problem of waterlogging in Mumbai.
Justice Ghuge remarked that seeing rainwater accumulate on roads seems to be our fate; perhaps there is nothing we can do about it
"However, the behavior of locals is equally to blame. We are adept at grabbing whatever land is available. We clog drains with garbage, park vehicles on footpaths, and even set up unauthorised stalls there," the judge remarked.
"Given these actions, roads are bound to get waterlogged even with moderate rainfall—a situation we have created with our own hands. The municipality has provided drains, footpaths, and other amenities, but encroachments upon them have defeated their very purpose," he added.
The bench pointed out that the footpath outside the High Court premises has been encroached upon by xerox shops, tea stalls, and juice vendors.
The HC also made stern observations, noting that people often invoke the law only after action against unauthorised construction begins; they do not recall the existing laws when encroaching upon or grabbing land, yet once a demolition notice is issued by the municipal corporation, they demand a seven-day notice period and cite legal provisions.
Representing the BMC during the hearing, Senior Counsel Milind Sathe informed the HC that all encroachments within the municipal limits for this project had been removed and approximately 192 trees had to be felled for the work.
"However, the remaining 20-foot strip of land is under the control of the Department of Atomic Energy, and that department needs to clear the land of encroachments," Sathe said.
Observing that the decision regarding whether or not to hand over the land to the BMC for road widening rests with the Department of Atomic Energy, the High Court adjourned the hearing until the end of July.