ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Woman Undergoes Second Surgery After Cotton Gauze Left Inside Abdomen During Delivery; Probe Underway

Mumbai: A woman from South Mumbai’s Paydhuni area had to undergo second surgery after a piece of surgical cotton gauze was reportedly left inside a woman’s abdomen during a delivery procedure at a private hospital on Mohammed Ali Road.

According to the family, the woman delivered her baby at the on May 10 and was under the care of a doctor. She was discharged on May 14. Soon after returning home, she began suffering from fever and severe abdominal pain.

After her condition worsened, family members took her back to the hospital. However, doctors there reportedly told them that the symptoms were normal after delivery and provided routine treatment. As her pain continued to intensify, the family sought further medical evaluation at another private hospital.

A CT scan conducted there allegedly revealed a piece of cotton gauze left inside her abdomen from the earlier surgery. According to the family, the hospital where the delivery was conducted readmitted the woman.