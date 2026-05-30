Mumbai Woman Undergoes Second Surgery After Cotton Gauze Left Inside Abdomen During Delivery; Probe Underway
A CT scan conducted there allegedly revealed a piece of cotton gauze left inside her abdomen from the earlier surgery.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Mumbai: A woman from South Mumbai’s Paydhuni area had to undergo second surgery after a piece of surgical cotton gauze was reportedly left inside a woman’s abdomen during a delivery procedure at a private hospital on Mohammed Ali Road.
According to the family, the woman delivered her baby at the on May 10 and was under the care of a doctor. She was discharged on May 14. Soon after returning home, she began suffering from fever and severe abdominal pain.
After her condition worsened, family members took her back to the hospital. However, doctors there reportedly told them that the symptoms were normal after delivery and provided routine treatment. As her pain continued to intensify, the family sought further medical evaluation at another private hospital.
A CT scan conducted there allegedly revealed a piece of cotton gauze left inside her abdomen from the earlier surgery. According to the family, the hospital where the delivery was conducted readmitted the woman.
They alleged that hospital staff then attempted to conceal the mistake. The woman’s husband, Shamsad Ali Syed, alleged he was sent out to purchase an injection, after which hospital authorities called him and said his wife would need immediate surgery.
The husband reportedly asked doctors for a clear explanation and medical reports, but alleged that no satisfactory response was given. He then collected the medical reports from the other hospital and consulted another doctor, who reportedly confirmed the presence of the gauze inside her abdomen.
After learning of the alleged negligence, Shamsad Ali Syed approached Paydhuni police and filed a complaint. Police officials, reportedly advised the family to prioritise the woman’s treatment. The family was assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.
On Friday night, the woman underwent a second surgery, during which doctors successfully removed a large piece of cotton gauze from her abdomen. Her condition is now stated to be stable. Police said legal action against all those involved is being initiated and the matter is under investigation.
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