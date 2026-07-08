Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Strong Winds; Issues Orange Alert Over Mumbai And Maharashtra
Mumbai reservoirs starts overflowing, as IMD issues flash flood warnings for several parts of Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds over Mumbai and adjoining suburbs on Wednesday. There have been reports of heavy rains and waterlogging leading to disruptions in the Western Railway network.
According to IMD, "North and Western suburbs of Mumbai are likely to witness super heavy rains this morning, as lot of rainbands are developing." A warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, with isolated places in Palghar expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places. Wind speeds of 60-70 kmph are also likely over parts of the Konkan region.
IMD Predictions For Mumbai & Maharashtra
A weather office said rainfall activity is expected to gradually reduce from July 9 onwards, and added that after the initial spell of heavy rain, light to moderate rainfall is expected across most districts from July 12.
The IMD warned that the "intense rainfall could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods, disruption of road, rail, air and ferry services, rough sea conditions along the Konkan coast, landslides in vulnerable areas, and damage to crops and weak structures. People are advised to avoid waterlogged areas, check traffic conditions before travelling and take precautions during thunderstorms."
While a high alert was issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, IMD issued orange alerts for the following districts of Maharashtra: Dhule, Jalgaon, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Nandurbar, Nashik, Palghar, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Thane. The morning figures showed rainfall recorded in Colaba at 62.1 mm and Santacruz at 1,383.8 mm.
Nashik continues to experience heavy rains and the administration has issued closure of schools and colleges for one more day, as the city is under knee-deep water and there is a likelihood of heavy showers on Wednesday. There was a forecast of probable cloud burst on Tuesday for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, however, the vortex shifted on Tuesday evening towards Surat and Akole.
Pune Shivajinagar recorded 84.8mm rain in the last 24 hours, the July total till now stands at 393.9 mm, making this July the second wettest since 2014. Water from the Khadakwasla dam was discharged into the Mutha river. With the ghat and catchment areas continuing to receive heavy rains overnight, the discharge is likely to increase further.
Incidents Reported From Mumbai
Three people were reportedly injured after a two-storey building partially collapsed in Wadala. While reversing in Konkan Nagar of Bhandup West, a BEST electric bus lost control, hit three motorcycles and an autorickshaw, before striking pedestrian Atul Anand Padve, 43, leaving him with a minor leg injury.
Meanwhile, a citizen in Matunga recorded a massive tree falling in the King's Circle area.
Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Maharashtra, where at least 10 people have died in Palghar district since July 1, including three fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. In a separate incident, three teenagers drowned in a water-filled quarry near Amalner town in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday evening after one of them reportedly slipped while attempting to take a selfie, police said
Mumbai's Reservoirs Overflow
On the positive side, the seven reservoirs that supply potable water to Mumbai that were running dry until a fortnight ago, are running full after the heavy downpour in the catchment areas of the lakes. One of these, Vihar Lake — which has a usable water storage capacity of 27,698 million litres, and supplies Mumbai 90 million litres daily on average — began overflowing at 9 pm on July 7. Last year, it had started overflowing on August 18. In 2025, this began on July 25, and in 2023, on July 26.
Another reservoir, Tulsi Lake, started overflowing at 11.43 pm on July 7. Once it fills to capacity and overflows, its water flows into the Mithi River.
Trains Delayed Across State
Local train services from Virar, Vasai, Nalasopara have been impacted due to continuous heavy rainfall. People were seen walking along the tracks at 10.45 pm, from Vasai to Virar using mobile flashlights, as there was no power along the western line. Netizens sounded caution to the authorities to avert any calamity.
Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway was also affected by waterlogging in the Navsari-Maroli section. Several trains scheduled to run on Wednesday were cancelled, including the Dadar-Bhuj Sayajinagari Express, Ahmedabad-Bandra Terminus Karnavati Express and its return service, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central AC Double Decker Express and its return service, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express and its return service, and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express and its return service.
The Sri Ganganagar-Thiruvananthapuram North Express, which commenced its journey on July 7, has been diverted via the Surat-Jalgaon-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan-Panvel route. Western Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train status through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or Rail Madad (139) before commencing journeys.
Central Railway too cautioned passengers and said train services between Neral and Karjat have been suspended till further notice.
Effect On Maharashtra's Agriculture
As many parts of Maharashtra faced heavy rainfall, the state's Agriculture Department urged the farmers in areas with less than satisfactory rainfall not to rush into sowing until the soil has sufficient moisture. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) asked farmers to plan agricultural activities in accordance with the weather situation as a significant decrease in rainfall is expected in parts of the state from July 8.
In a statement on X, the CMO stated, "Although there was heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Western Maharashtra at the beginning of July, rainfall across various parts of the state so far has been below average. Particularly, the amount of rainfall is low in Khandesh (Dhule and Nandurbar), Central Maharashtra (Ahilyanagar and Solapur), parts of Western Vidarbha, and some areas of Marathwada."
The Agriculture Department also urged farmers in areas experiencing below-average rainfall to delay sowing until sufficient soil moisture is present.
Has El Niño Impacted Monsoon?
Colaba observatory recorded 791 mm of rainfall, surpassing its entire July climatological average of 768.5 mm in a week. The Santacruz observatory recorded 879 mm rainfall against its monthly average of 919.9 mm.
Earlier, as the predictions for monsoon for India and specifically Maharashtra was predicted for 'below normal', causing much concern especially among farmers. Among the most hot places in world were in India and Maharashtra too, as the coastal cities of this state recorded extremely high temperatures. Now the coastal cities of this state are witnessing wettest few days since the beginning of this month.
This phenomena was earlier being attributed to the development of an El Niño weather system. Climate scientists had predicted much warmer temperatures, as Mumbai, Thane, recorded 40°C and above, while many parts of Maharashtra touched 46-47°C. This led to a dry and rather warm month of June, causing much worry about the rains, as forecasts for Monsoon was initially 'below normal'. However, the much warm temperatures helped to warm the oceans rapidly which further allowed the air to hold more moisture. The unprecedented July rainfall causing the short, high-intensity spells instead of the rain being evenly spread over the entire month.