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Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Strong Winds; Issues Orange Alert Over Mumbai And Maharashtra

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds over Mumbai and adjoining suburbs on Wednesday. There have been reports of heavy rains and waterlogging leading to disruptions in the Western Railway network.

According to IMD, "North and Western suburbs of Mumbai are likely to witness super heavy rains this morning, as lot of rainbands are developing." A warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, with isolated places in Palghar expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places. Wind speeds of 60-70 kmph are also likely over parts of the Konkan region.

IMD Predictions For Mumbai & Maharashtra

A weather office said rainfall activity is expected to gradually reduce from July 9 onwards, and added that after the initial spell of heavy rain, light to moderate rainfall is expected across most districts from July 12.

The IMD warned that the "intense rainfall could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods, disruption of road, rail, air and ferry services, rough sea conditions along the Konkan coast, landslides in vulnerable areas, and damage to crops and weak structures. People are advised to avoid waterlogged areas, check traffic conditions before travelling and take precautions during thunderstorms."

While a high alert was issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, IMD issued orange alerts for the following districts of Maharashtra: Dhule, Jalgaon, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Nandurbar, Nashik, Palghar, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Thane. The morning figures showed rainfall recorded in Colaba at 62.1 mm and Santacruz at 1,383.8 mm.

Nashik continues to experience heavy rains and the administration has issued closure of schools and colleges for one more day, as the city is under knee-deep water and there is a likelihood of heavy showers on Wednesday. There was a forecast of probable cloud burst on Tuesday for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, however, the vortex shifted on Tuesday evening towards Surat and Akole.

Pune Shivajinagar recorded 84.8mm rain in the last 24 hours, the July total till now stands at 393.9 mm, making this July the second wettest since 2014. Water from the Khadakwasla dam was discharged into the Mutha river. With the ghat and catchment areas continuing to receive heavy rains overnight, the discharge is likely to increase further.

Incidents Reported From Mumbai

Three people were reportedly injured after a two-storey building partially collapsed in Wadala. While reversing in Konkan Nagar of Bhandup West, a BEST electric bus lost control, hit three motorcycles and an autorickshaw, before striking pedestrian Atul Anand Padve, 43, leaving him with a minor leg injury.

Meanwhile, a citizen in Matunga recorded a massive tree falling in the King's Circle area.

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Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Maharashtra, where at least 10 people have died in Palghar district since July 1, including three fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. In a separate incident, three teenagers drowned in a water-filled quarry near Amalner town in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday evening after one of them reportedly slipped while attempting to take a selfie, police said

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