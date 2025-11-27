ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Water Cut: Supply To Remain Disrupted In These Areas For 24 Hrs From Dec 3

Mumbai: Mumbai will face 15 per cent water cuts in 14 wards for 24 hours starting from 10 am on December 3. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO division said the water cuts are due to the ongoing work on the Tansa water pipeline. The service that supplies water to the Bhandup Water Purification Centre is being replaced.

"The 2750 mm diameter Tansa water pipeline, which transports water from Tansa Dam to the Bhandup water treatment facility, is being replaced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The pending work of replacing the old water will be completed within the stipulated time. The project is anticipated to be finished in a day. The water supply to the Bhandup water treatment facility will be reduced by about 15 percent due to this repair work," read the BMC circular.

The note further said, "The water supply will be reduced by 15 percent in a total of 14 wards, including the Mumbai City Division's A, C, D, G South, and G North divisions. Also includes Western Suburbs, H East, H West, K West, P South, P North, R South, and R Central divisions; and the Eastern Suburbs' L and S divisions. From 10 am on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, to 10 am on Thursday, December 4, 2025, the water supply will be reduced by 15 percent."