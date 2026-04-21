Mumbai: Two Local Trains Face Off On Same Track At CSMT; Station Master Suspended
The Railways suspended the Station Master held responsible for this grave error and initiated an inquiry into the incident.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Mumbai: Due to an erroneous signal at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station, two local trains ended up facing each other on the same track on Tuesday afternoon.
The Railways suspended the Station Master held responsible for this grave error and initiated an inquiry into the incident.
A Badlapur-CSMT-bound local train was mistakenly diverted to Platform No. 5 at CSMT station instead of Platform No. 4. Significantly, a local train bound for Khopoli was already standing at Platform No. 5.
Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer for Central Railway, said the Badlapur-CSMT train had crossed the CSMT station's 'Home Signal'—located approximately 270 meters from the platform. It subsequently halted near the 'Intermediate Home Signal.' This signal was red.
"There was a sufficient distance between the two trains; specifically, a gap of 130 meters separated the Badlapur local from the Khopoli local standing at the platform. Fortunately, a major disaster was averted thanks to the low speed of both trains and the presence of mind displayed by the motorman," Nila said.
However, upon seeing two trains facing each other on the same track, passengers scrambled in panic. This incident caused a complete disruption of Central Railway's train operations.
Due to the stalling of local train services during the peak rush hour, massive crowds of commuters surged at CSMT and other railway stations. Passengers were subjected to considerable distress for approximately an hour until the technical glitch was rectified and the tracks were cleared.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the situation arose due to an erroneous signal issued by the Station Master. Consequently, the concerned Station Master has been placed under immediate suspension, and a more in-depth inquiry into the incident is being conducted by a high-level committee.
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