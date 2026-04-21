ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: Two Local Trains Face Off On Same Track At CSMT; Station Master Suspended

Mumbai: Due to an erroneous signal at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station, two local trains ended up facing each other on the same track on Tuesday afternoon.

The Railways suspended the Station Master held responsible for this grave error and initiated an inquiry into the incident.

A Badlapur-CSMT-bound local train was mistakenly diverted to Platform No. 5 at CSMT station instead of Platform No. 4. Significantly, a local train bound for Khopoli was already standing at Platform No. 5.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer for Central Railway, said the Badlapur-CSMT train had crossed the CSMT station's 'Home Signal'—located approximately 270 meters from the platform. It subsequently halted near the 'Intermediate Home Signal.' This signal was red.