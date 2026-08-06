Mumbai Textile Merchant, Father Of Three Daughters, Dies A Lonely Death At Haryana's Old Age Home, They Attend Funeral Via Video Call
Citing long-distance and time constraints, the daughters declined to attend his cremation and asked the institution to immerse his ashes in the Ganga
Published : August 6, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Sonipat: A textile merchant from Mumbai passed away all alone at an old age home in Sonipat, Haryana, on Tuesday, away from his three daughters. No one from the family attended the funeral of the seventy-four-year-old man.
It is learnt that the ashram management informed his three daughters, who are teachers, of his death on Tuesday. Citing long distance and time constraints, they declined to attend his cremation. They even refused to collect his ashes and instead sent Rs 5,100 to the ashram management requesting the personnel there to perform their father's last rites in Sonipat. The three daughters, however, attended the funeral via a video call. One of them could be seen teary-eyed and talking to the staff.
Anand Kumar, who is the director of the institution, said, "I informed his daughters about his illness 20 days ago. But all the three made excuses and did not reach out to their father. He used to keep a phone to talk to his daughters and would often call them. But after he fell ill, his daughters stopped calling and did not come even when we informed them about it."
He disclosed that the daughters live in Nepal, Azamgarh and Mumbai. The three watched his last rites being performed through a video call. The eldest had sent Rs 5,100 online to the institution saying, "Please perform father's last rites properly."
Initially, the daughters had asked for keeping his ashes, but later said they did not have the time and hence the old age home authorities may immerse them in the Ganga.
Anand Kumar said, "The old man may have yearned for the love of his children all his life. He had pledged to donate his eyes while he was alive. On Tuesday morning at around 7 am, a team of doctors reached the old age home and his eyes were donated with full respect. Even after his death, he became a medium to bring light to the eyes of two needy persons."
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