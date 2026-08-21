ETV Bharat / state

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Masterminds Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi to Be Tried in Absentia Under BNSS

Mumbai: In a major development, India has taken legal action to prosecute Pakistani terrorist operatives who are currently absconding based on the recently passed Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. According to special government advocate, Ujjwal Nikam, a proclamation has been issued against six Pakistani terrorists for their involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The process to conduct an in absentia trial against six absconding Pakistani accused will include action against Lashkar-e-Taiba handlers Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-Ur-Rehman Lakhvi. Once the proclamation by the court asking for their presence has been issued, the prosecution will present their old case and evidence after 90 days. Section 356 of BNSS states that if the accused fails to appear before the court within a period of three years, the trial will culminate in a verdict despite their absence.