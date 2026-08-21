26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Masterminds Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi to Be Tried in Absentia Under BNSS
It is hoped that getting a conclusive judgment from the independent judiciary of India would help in mounting diplomatic pressure on Pakistan.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:05 AM IST|
Updated : August 21, 2026 at 4:16 AM IST
Mumbai: In a major development, India has taken legal action to prosecute Pakistani terrorist operatives who are currently absconding based on the recently passed Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. According to special government advocate, Ujjwal Nikam, a proclamation has been issued against six Pakistani terrorists for their involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
The process to conduct an in absentia trial against six absconding Pakistani accused will include action against Lashkar-e-Taiba handlers Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-Ur-Rehman Lakhvi. Once the proclamation by the court asking for their presence has been issued, the prosecution will present their old case and evidence after 90 days. Section 356 of BNSS states that if the accused fails to appear before the court within a period of three years, the trial will culminate in a verdict despite their absence.
It is noteworthy that even though the accused are absent in the proceedings, they will receive full legal defences either by appointing lawyers in court or by other means of statutory defence.
As Nikam pointed out, these accusations are based on conclusive evidence, including testimonies of U.S. conspirator David Headley as well as of gunman Ajmal Kasab, whose execution was ordered earlier. The Indian government is working with Interpol to put out public statements against the fugitive terrorists, with a statement expected soon. It is believed that getting a conclusive judgment from the independent judiciary of India would help in mounting diplomatic pressure on Pakistan, as, according to Indian authorities, that country is providing 'sanctuary' to the people responsible for the killings.