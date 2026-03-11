ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Swelters At 40°C, IMD Issues Second Yellow Alert In A Week

It will take a few more days for the temperature to return to normal. ( IANS )

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another yellow alert in a week as citizens continue to reel under scorching heat, with the mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius. "There is a possibility of a severe heat wave in some districts of North Konkan, and many people have been advised to leave their homes only if necessary," the IMD alert says.

Notably, Mumbai city and its suburbs have been witnessing severe heat waves for the last two days. On Monday, it recorded 38.4°C, followed by 40°C on Tuesday, making people grapple with hot winds blowing from the sea.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C, which was 7.6°C above normal of 33°C, while the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 35.4°C, which was 4.3°C above normal. Orange alerts were issued on Tuesday afternoon for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan–Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai–Virar, and Panvel areas.

Temperatures at Ram Mandir touched 42.5°C, and Vikhroli recorded a high of 41.7°C. The maximum temperatures were at 39.3°C in Vidyavihar, 39.1°C in Dahisar, 38.9°C in Chembur, 37.9°C in Bandra, and 36.2°C in Byculla. The heatwave has also raised the minimum temperatures 1.8°C above normal in Santacruz (21.3°C) and Colaba (24°C).