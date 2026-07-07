Maharashtra SRPF Constable Dies 'By Suicide' At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai
The Constable was deployed to Group 16 Kolhapur and was on duty in Lok Bhavan premises at Malabar Hill, where he took the extreme step.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
Mumbai: A Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force constable deployed at Lok Bhavan allegedly died by suicide on Monday night.
Kaustabh Sangle (26), who was attached to Group 16 Kolhapur, allegedly shot himself on Monday night at the SRPF camp within the Lok Bhavan premises at Malabar Hill, a police official said.
Sangle was from Aurangabad, where his wife and family live. The reason pushing Sangle to this extreme act was not yet known. The event caused a stir within the Mumbai Police and the administration, prompting authorities to go on high alert.
Malabar Hill is a VIP area where official residences of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, leading ministers and Administrative Officers are located.
Police have begun investigating the case. The Lok Bhavan media officers declined to give any official statement.
As per preliminary information, after hearing a gunshot in the Lok Bhavan premises, security personnel in the vicinity rushed to the spot, where they found Sangle dead. The police then rushed to the spot and took possession of the body and weapon.
Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether Sangle took this extreme step due to a family dispute, mental stress, or some other reason. No suicide note has been found at the scene so far.
Senior police officers are recording statements from other constables, staff members and officers at Lok Bhavan. The Malabar Hill police are conducting further investigations in this matter.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).