ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra SRPF Constable Dies 'By Suicide' At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai

Mumbai: A Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force constable deployed at Lok Bhavan allegedly died by suicide on Monday night.

Kaustabh Sangle (26), who was attached to Group 16 Kolhapur, allegedly shot himself on Monday night at the SRPF camp within the Lok Bhavan premises at Malabar Hill, a police official said.

Sangle was from Aurangabad, where his wife and family live. The reason pushing Sangle to this extreme act was not yet known. The event caused a stir within the Mumbai Police and the administration, prompting authorities to go on high alert.

Malabar Hill is a VIP area where official residences of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, leading ministers and Administrative Officers are located.

Police have begun investigating the case. The Lok Bhavan media officers declined to give any official statement.