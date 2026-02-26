ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Sanjay Raut Relief In Defamation Case Filed By Kirit Somaiya's Wife

By Amey Rane



Mumbai: Mumbai Sessions Court of Additional Judge Mahesh Jadhav on Thursday acquitted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a criminal defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

In 2024, Raut was found guilty and sentenced by the Mazgaon court for making derogatory remarks on Medha in the alleged construction of public toilets scam.

The dispute stemmed from allegations made by Raut in the media, in which he accused Medha of involvement in an alleged Rs 100 crore scam related to construction of public toilets under Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation. Somaiya had strongly refuted the charges, terming them 'false and defamatory'. Raut had said Medha had produced fake documents and she and her family committed the fraud through Youth Foundation.



On September 26, 2024, the Mazgaon Metropolitan Magistrate Court had found Raut guilty of defamation and sentenced him to 15 days simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000. The judgment stated, "Looking at the documents and video footage placed on record, it is clear Raut had made defamatory statements against Medha Somaiya on April 15 and 16, 2022. The statement he made was heard by a large number of people and was also published in the newspapers. As seen from the evidence submitted, the statements Raut made, has damaged the reputation of the petitioners".