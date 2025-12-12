ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Registers Cold Weather As Temperatures Drop

Mumbai: This week, Mumbai has been hit by an unexpected cold wave. This morning, the city saw a record low of 15.8°C. The drop in the temperature has been attributed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to the arrival of dry, chilly winds from the north. As people began to embrace the morning chill, the talk of Mumbai winter has begun to trend on social media.

The day temperatures too have fallen below the normal 33° Celsius. Between December 10 to 12, the maximum temperatures of the megacity varied between 27-28°C.

The minimum temperatures for the last 3 days

December 10: 17.4°C

December 11: 16.2°C

December 12: 15.8°C

In neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Virar-Palghar, the temperature decreased by an additional degree. The frigid weather is expected to last for the next two days, according to the IMD's forecast. Along with the temperatures, the Mumbai skies have been blue and clear. The Air Quality Index (AQI) also has come down to 'medium' after weeks of unhealthy trend.