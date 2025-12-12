Mumbai Registers Cold Weather As Temperatures Drop
The day temperatures have fallen below the normal 33° Celsius in the financial capital of India.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Mumbai: This week, Mumbai has been hit by an unexpected cold wave. This morning, the city saw a record low of 15.8°C. The drop in the temperature has been attributed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to the arrival of dry, chilly winds from the north. As people began to embrace the morning chill, the talk of Mumbai winter has begun to trend on social media.
The day temperatures too have fallen below the normal 33° Celsius. Between December 10 to 12, the maximum temperatures of the megacity varied between 27-28°C.
The minimum temperatures for the last 3 days
December 10: 17.4°C
December 11: 16.2°C
December 12: 15.8°C
In neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Virar-Palghar, the temperature decreased by an additional degree. The frigid weather is expected to last for the next two days, according to the IMD's forecast. Along with the temperatures, the Mumbai skies have been blue and clear. The Air Quality Index (AQI) also has come down to 'medium' after weeks of unhealthy trend.
The AQI recorded on December 10 was 165 (medium to poor), on December 11, 148, which was medium and on December 12, it fell lower to 132, medium and improved quality.
The hotspots where higher pollution has been recorded are Andheri, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), and Mulund, where the AQI recorded was over 150. Areas like Colaba, Marine Drive in south Mumbai and Versova had better AQI, of 115-120, which were aided by the winds.
Doctors have, however, advised citizens to wear masks and cover their ears. Citizens who suffer from asthma have been asked to be particular and advised to wear the N95 masks. Those with asthma and other allergies have been asked not to step out during early morning and late nights to ensure they don't get respiratory problems.
The IMD predicts an additional 1°C dip in temperatures for the next two days. The AQI is expected to stay at a moderate level. In contrast to Mumbai's daily sweltering weather, this unexpected cold wave appears to be providing a little "winter break" for the locals. The influence of cold winds could last until the end of the week, according to the IMD forecast.
Read More