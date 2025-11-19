ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Records The Lowest Temperature On Tuesday, In The last 11 Years

Mumbai: Mumbaikars felt a chilly night on Tuesday, as the city recorded the first coldest temperature of 16.0 °C, the lowest in the last 11 years.

There was a strong presence of monsoons this year, with even unseasonal rains till the first week of November. There has been an outbreak of chilly weather in the last two days across the state. Pune recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius have been recorded in many parts of the state.

According to K S Hosalikar, scientist and former IMD head, Pune tweeted the minimum for Santacruz, "The departures for Tmin for #Santacruz is as big as -5 °C. For Colaba, the departure is -1.9 °C. This is the lowest in the last 11 years."