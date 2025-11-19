ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Records The Lowest Temperature On Tuesday, In The last 11 Years

Colaba recorded a minimum of 21.6 C while, Santacruz recorded a chilly 16.2 C on Tuesday night

Published : November 19, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST

Mumbai: Mumbaikars felt a chilly night on Tuesday, as the city recorded the first coldest temperature of 16.0 °C, the lowest in the last 11 years.

There was a strong presence of monsoons this year, with even unseasonal rains till the first week of November. There has been an outbreak of chilly weather in the last two days across the state. Pune recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius have been recorded in many parts of the state.

According to K S Hosalikar, scientist and former IMD head, Pune tweeted the minimum for Santacruz, "The departures for Tmin for #Santacruz is as big as -5 °C. For Colaba, the departure is -1.9 °C. This is the lowest in the last 11 years."

Colaba recorded a minimum of 21.6 °C, while Santacruz recorded a chilly 16.2 °C on Tuesday night. The cold persisted till 7.00 in the morning of November 19.

Sushma Nair, a meteorologist at Colaba Observatory, told ETV Bharat, "The reason for this is that the temperature has decreased due to the wind coming from the north. As a result, the cold has increased. It is true that the lowest temperature has been recorded in Mumbai today in the last 11 years. But from tomorrow (Friday), the wind coming from the east will gradually help in reducing the chill."

Mumbaikars are likely to enjoy this cold weather for one more day as the mercury is expected to rise from Friday onwards.

