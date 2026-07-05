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Mumbai Rains: 63-Year-Old Man Dies As Tree Falls On Shop In Kurla

BMC Opposition leader Kishori Pednekar said the BJP has been in power in the corporation for three decades, yet it is trying to shirk responsibility.

An uprooted tree in the Mahim area following a heavy downpour.
An uprooted tree in the Mahim area following a heavy downpour. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mumbai: A 63-year-old man died after a tree fell on a shop amidst heavy rain and strong winds near the Gomes Gown Building in the Navpada area of ​​Mumbai's Kurla on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Yunus Kundawala, police said. When bystanders rushed a grievously injured Kundawala to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead upon examination, they added.

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), and the municipal ward office reached the spot to clear the fallen tree from the shop with the help of mechanised saws. Power supply was also disrupted as wires snapped due to the impact, and BEST personnel are working to restore it.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists staged a protest on the road wearing black badges on their hands and clashed with the police. MNS Kandivali division president Mahendra Bhanushali condemned the incident.

Yunus Kundawala.
Yunus Kundawala. (ETV Bharat)

Kishori Pednekar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), blamed Mayor Ritu Tawde for the incident.

"It is the Mayor who is responsible for this, not the administration. The Mayor must accept responsibility. The BJP has been in power in the BMC for the past 30 years, including 25 in alliance with the Shiv Sena. Despite that, the party is trying to shirk its responsibility by pushing the citizens into jeopardy," she added.

Launching a scathing attack, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said the BJP filled its pockets by looting Mumbai and cannot escape accountability. "The BJP alone is responsible for the ruinous state of Mumbai," she added.

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