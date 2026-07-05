ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Rains: 63-Year-Old Man Dies As Tree Falls On Shop In Kurla

An uprooted tree in the Mahim area following a heavy downpour. ( PTI )

Mumbai: A 63-year-old man died after a tree fell on a shop amidst heavy rain and strong winds near the Gomes Gown Building in the Navpada area of ​​Mumbai's Kurla on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Yunus Kundawala, police said. When bystanders rushed a grievously injured Kundawala to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead upon examination, they added.

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), and the municipal ward office reached the spot to clear the fallen tree from the shop with the help of mechanised saws. Power supply was also disrupted as wires snapped due to the impact, and BEST personnel are working to restore it.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists staged a protest on the road wearing black badges on their hands and clashed with the police. MNS Kandivali division president Mahendra Bhanushali condemned the incident.