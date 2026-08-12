ETV Bharat / state

2 Dead, Several Trapped After Landslide In Mumbai's Kurla

Rescue operations underway at the scene ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Two persons died and six to eight others were trapped after a landslide in Mumbai's Kurla area early on Wednesday following heavy rain, officials said. The landslide was reported at Gaushiya Chawl (row tenement) in Chirag Nagar at 3.48 am, they said. Search and rescue operations were underway, with teams of the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance service and civic ward staff deployed at the site, the officials said. Two persons were feared dead, an official said. According to DCP Ganesh Shinde, the landslide was triggered due to rain. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operations are underway. Police personnel have been deployed at the spot along with all necessary teams for the rescue operation, including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies. 2 Dead, Several Trapped After Landslide In Mumbai's Kurla (ETV Bharat) "Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashoknagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and a rescue operation is underway," DCP Shinde said.