2 Dead, Several Trapped After Landslide In Mumbai's Kurla
Search and rescue operations were underway, with teams of the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance service and civic ward staff deployed at the site.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 8:15 AM IST
Mumbai: Two persons died and six to eight others were trapped after a landslide in Mumbai's Kurla area early on Wednesday following heavy rain, officials said. The landslide was reported at Gaushiya Chawl (row tenement) in Chirag Nagar at 3.48 am, they said.
Search and rescue operations were underway, with teams of the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance service and civic ward staff deployed at the site, the officials said. Two persons were feared dead, an official said.
According to DCP Ganesh Shinde, the landslide was triggered due to rain. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operations are underway. Police personnel have been deployed at the spot along with all necessary teams for the rescue operation, including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies.
"Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashoknagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and a rescue operation is underway," DCP Shinde said.
“Police personnel are deployed here, along with all the necessary teams for the rescue operation--including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies. It happened around 3 AM. Around 4-5 people are likely trapped,” he added.
Two injured persons have been identified as Sohel Ansari (18) and Mohamad Ansari (14). Meanwhile, two bodies were sent to the nearest hospital. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner (East Suburbs) Avinash Dhakane also visited the landslide site in Ghatkopar.
Designated Officer Gajanan Jaitapkar mentioned that the rescue operation is currently underway at the spot. He added that the government is deciding the future course of action and residents in the affected areas will likely be relocated to safer places.
"Notices have been served. Even before, notices were given to several houses before the monsoon. The rescue operation is underway. We are deciding the future course of action. People in the affected areas can be shifted to safer places..." Jaitapkar told reporters.
Speaking about this incident, local BJP MLA Ram Kadam remarked that the hilly terrain stretching from Mulund to Chandivali is extremely dangerous. “The issue of constructing protective walls in these hilly areas has been pending for years, and there are significant limitations regarding the funds available for such walls. A policy decision must now be taken to relocate residents living in dangerous houses in this area, and there is an urgent need to increase the budget allocated for protective walls”.
He also observed a lack of coordination among the Municipal Corporation, the District Collector, and MHADA regarding action against these unauthorised shanties.
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