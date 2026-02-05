ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Restored After 33 Hours As Overturned Gas Tanker Removed

Mumbai: Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was restored early Thursday, nearly 33 hours after an overturned gas tanker brought movement to a halt in the Khandala Ghat section, officials said.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRTC), traffic resumed at 1.46 am after the damaged tanker, carrying highly flammable propylene gas, was removed from near the Adoshi tunnel using heavy-duty cranes.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is India's first 6-lane concrete, access-controlled tolled expressway. It spans a distance of 94.5 km connecting Mumbai, Raigad and Navi Mumbai with Pune.

The tanker overturned on the Mumbai-bound carriageway around 5 pm on Tuesday, triggering a massive traffic congestion that left thousands of vehicles stranded for hours on the busy expressway.

Lines of stationary vehicles stretched for as far as 20 km at the peak of congestion. Passengers, including women and children, remain stranded in their vehicles for several hours without food, water, or toilet facilities.

The propylene gas was safely transferred from the overturned tanker to other tankers late Wednesday night and the accident-hit vehicle was removed with the help of heavy-duty cranes, the MSRDC official said. "Traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway resumed at 1.46 am after the damaged gas tanker was shifted from the accident site," he said.