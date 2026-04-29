ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai–Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ Opens On May 1; Temporary Ban On Heavy Vehicles

Mumbai: The much-awaited ‘Missing Link’ project on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway, which is expected to make travel between Mumbai and Pune faster and more convenient has finally reached completion. This route will be opened to the general public on May 1, the Maharashtra Day.

This section is set to significantly alleviate the traffic congestion that is currently experienced on the winding ghat roads. However, the administration has decided to implement traffic management in a phased manner keeping safety of the commuters in mind, for which several important restrictions have been put into effect for public safety.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on his X handle that the Mumbai–Pune Missing Link is a "yet another engineering marvel". "Just 3 days to go… It will be dedicated to Maharashtra on 1st May, Maharashtra Day. This project will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25–30 minutes. A series of outstanding infrastructure projects has become the identity of our Maharashtra," he said.

According to the official note issued by Praveen Salunkhe, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), only Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), buses, and other passenger vehicles will be permitted to travel along the ‘Missing Link’ route in the first phase spanning from May 1 to 31.

During this period, heavy vehicles will be completely prohibited from plying on this route. This is being done in order to facilitate a study of the traffic flow and to ensure safety of the passenger vehicles. A decision on opening this route to freight vehicles will be taken only after observing the traffic movement during the next six months.