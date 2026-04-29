Mumbai–Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ Opens On May 1; Temporary Ban On Heavy Vehicles
This will alleviate traffic congestion currently experienced on the winding ghat roads and reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25–30 minutes.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Mumbai: The much-awaited ‘Missing Link’ project on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway, which is expected to make travel between Mumbai and Pune faster and more convenient has finally reached completion. This route will be opened to the general public on May 1, the Maharashtra Day.
This section is set to significantly alleviate the traffic congestion that is currently experienced on the winding ghat roads. However, the administration has decided to implement traffic management in a phased manner keeping safety of the commuters in mind, for which several important restrictions have been put into effect for public safety.
🌁 The Mumbai–Pune Missing Link, yet another engineering marvel!— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 28, 2026
Just 3 days to go…
It will be dedicated to Maharashtra on 1st May, Maharashtra Day.
This project will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25–30 minutes.
A series of outstanding infrastructure projects… pic.twitter.com/1zCs2nLf0v
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on his X handle that the Mumbai–Pune Missing Link is a "yet another engineering marvel". "Just 3 days to go… It will be dedicated to Maharashtra on 1st May, Maharashtra Day. This project will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25–30 minutes. A series of outstanding infrastructure projects has become the identity of our Maharashtra," he said.
According to the official note issued by Praveen Salunkhe, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), only Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), buses, and other passenger vehicles will be permitted to travel along the ‘Missing Link’ route in the first phase spanning from May 1 to 31.
During this period, heavy vehicles will be completely prohibited from plying on this route. This is being done in order to facilitate a study of the traffic flow and to ensure safety of the passenger vehicles. A decision on opening this route to freight vehicles will be taken only after observing the traffic movement during the next six months.
The administration has now implemented strict regulations keeping in mind the recent accidents on this expressway. These restrictions are specifically for the hazardous materials 'HazMat' vehicles, which transport flammable, explosive, or hazardous materials. These will be completely prohibited from travelling through the tunnels on this route. Such vehicles will have to strictly comply and use the old expressway route.
Clear instructions regarding speed limits have also been issued. A maximum speed limit has been set for travelling through these tunnels. A speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour has been set for light vehicles, while for buses and other passenger vehicles, the limit set is 80 kilometres per hour.
The notification said, "Strict action will be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act against those who violate these rules. However, a speed tolerance of up to five per cent will be technically permitted. With the commencement of the ‘Missing Link’ project, the time-consuming and hazardous journey through the ghat section will be avoided, and travel time for commuters will be significantly reduced. This will further strengthen connectivity between Mumbai and Pune and is also expected to boost economic and industrial activities."
Regular commuters have welcomed this move and are looking forward to travelling on the Expressway without much snarls. "I have travelled over 500 times on this stretch. This will be a boon for regular travellers, as it will save the crucial traffic in the ghats, which earlier would cause severe traffic jams and slow down the movement of the vehicles," Arti Bhave, a resident of Pune told ETV Bharat.
The notification stated, "This order shall remain in force from May 1, 2026, until further notice and the administration has appealed to all motorists to strictly adhere to traffic rules."
The two agencies responsible for the planning and execution of this project are, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the Traffic Police Administration.
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