ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Police Search Activist's Home After Pro-Palestine Event

Mumbai: The Mumbai police allegedly searched the residence of a postgraduate student and activist after she took part in a kite-flying programme in support of Palestinian children. Activist Harshada Borade alleged that personnel from the Anti-Terrorism Cell searched her home in the western suburbs without a warrant from Friday evening until early Saturday.

Police officials confirmed that an inquiry was underway, that no FIR has been registered so far, and that a background check was being conducted. Borade, in a video posted on social media, claimed that after the police search, her landlord asked her to look for a new residence, stating she could no longer stay there.

She further alleged that officers, who were in plainclothes, refused to show identification, entered her personal space, examined her notebooks, recorded book titles, and photographed her belongings.