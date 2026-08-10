Mumbai Police Nab Darbhanga Man For Rs 1 Crore Theft In Actor's Santacruz House
Chandan Mukhiya used the stolen money to buy two katthas of land in the name of his sister, and other items are being searched for.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Darbhanga: The Mumbai police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man from Bihar's Darbhanga in connection with a theft of valuables worth over Rs one crore from the house of Bollywood actor and 'Bigg Boss 2016' second runner-up Lopamudra Raut in Santracruz.
Police said the accused, Chandan Mukhiya, conducted a recce of Raut's house in July before entering through a ventilator. On the day of theft, he allegedly used a bamboo pole to climb to the balcony on the fifth floor. After breaking open the door, he entered the actress's bedroom to steal valuables. He returned to Bihar by train on the same day.
After he was tracked down to the Goth Mitti village of Darbhanga through technical surveillance of mobile phone details and location data, a team of Mumbai police travelled to Bihar and conducted a raid in the area with assistance from the Sonki police station.
"Stolen goods worth approximately Rs 51 lakh, including a luxury watch, two gold biscuits, and cash, were recovered from the accused," an official of Santacruz police station said.
During interrogation, Mukhiya admitted to using the stolen money to purchase a plot of land measuring two katthas in the name of his sister. He has been taken to Mumbai on transit remand for further interrogation.
Police said the entire cash and the remaining valuables have not yet been recovered, and investigators are trying to locate the remaining items and determine if others were involved in the crime. A hardware merchant, Kailash Sah, and a jeweller based in Dekuli Bazaar have been interrogated in connection with it.
Darbhanga officiating SDPO SK Suman said several individuals were detained in connection with the matter. "Further action is being taken by issuing notices to the concerned parties regarding the purchase of land using the stolen money," he added.
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