ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Police Nab Darbhanga Man For Rs 1 Crore Theft In Actor's Santacruz House

Darbhanga: The Mumbai police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man from Bihar's Darbhanga in connection with a theft of valuables worth over Rs one crore from the house of Bollywood actor and 'Bigg Boss 2016' second runner-up Lopamudra Raut in Santracruz.

Police said the accused, Chandan Mukhiya, conducted a recce of Raut's house in July before entering through a ventilator. On the day of theft, he allegedly used a bamboo pole to climb to the balcony on the fifth floor. After breaking open the door, he entered the actress's bedroom to steal valuables. He returned to Bihar by train on the same day.

After he was tracked down to the Goth Mitti village of Darbhanga through technical surveillance of mobile phone details and location data, a team of Mumbai police travelled to Bihar and conducted a raid in the area with assistance from the Sonki police station.

"Stolen goods worth approximately Rs 51 lakh, including a luxury watch, two gold biscuits, and cash, were recovered from the accused," an official of Santacruz police station said.