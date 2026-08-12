Mumbai Police Constable Arrested For Allegedly Selling 50 Grams Of Mephadrone In Drug Trap
He had previously worked at Malvani Police Station and was allegedly under the radar of police intelligence agencies over suspected links to drug peddling.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Mumbai: A serving police constable was allegedly caught red-handed while selling drugs in Malvani. The accused has been identified as Kiran Indulkar, currently posted at Jogeshwari Police Station.
He had previously worked at Malvani Police Station and was allegedly under the radar of police intelligence agencies over suspected links to drug peddling.
According to police, Malvani Police received confidential information that drugs were likely to be sold near Gate No. 8 in the area. Based on the information, a trap was laid on Sunday. Police positioned a decoy as a drug seller. Indulkar allegedly arrived at the location and paid Rs 15,000 in cash to purchase 50 grams of MD (mephadrone).
As soon as the transaction was completed, police raided the spot and arrested him. The officers carrying out the operation were initially unaware that the accused was a serving police constable. The arrest was made as part of the Mumbai Police's campaign against drug trafficking in the city.
Police said they had already suspected Indulkar of involvement in drug-related activities. Since he had previously been posted at Malvani Police Station, investigators believe he was familiar with the area's drug network.
Indulkar had reportedly come into contact with a group involved in drug trafficking during his earlier posting in Malvani. Indulkar, who joined the police force in 2011, grew up in the Naigaon area of Mumbai's BDD Chawl. He is also known locally as a good kho-kho player. His father had also retired from the police department.
According to police, about two years ago, he was reportedly warned and transferred from Malvani. He was also suspended for a period. Police said he had previously faced disciplinary action for being absent from duty without permission.
Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Ghuge said investigators suspect that the prospect of making quick money through drug trafficking may have prompted Indulkar to become involved in the illegal trade.
Indulkar was produced before a court on Wednesday following his arrest. The court remanded him to police custody for further investigation.
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