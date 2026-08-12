ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Police Constable Arrested For Allegedly Selling 50 Grams Of Mephadrone In Drug Trap

Mumbai: A serving police constable was allegedly caught red-handed while selling drugs in Malvani. The accused has been identified as Kiran Indulkar, currently posted at Jogeshwari Police Station.

He had previously worked at Malvani Police Station and was allegedly under the radar of police intelligence agencies over suspected links to drug peddling.

According to police, Malvani Police received confidential information that drugs were likely to be sold near Gate No. 8 in the area. Based on the information, a trap was laid on Sunday. Police positioned a decoy as a drug seller. Indulkar allegedly arrived at the location and paid Rs 15,000 in cash to purchase 50 grams of MD (mephadrone).

As soon as the transaction was completed, police raided the spot and arrested him. The officers carrying out the operation were initially unaware that the accused was a serving police constable. The arrest was made as part of the Mumbai Police's campaign against drug trafficking in the city.

Police said they had already suspected Indulkar of involvement in drug-related activities. Since he had previously been posted at Malvani Police Station, investigators believe he was familiar with the area's drug network.