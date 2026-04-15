ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Police Bust Multi-Crore Drug Lab in Andheri Chawl; Gujarat Fugitive Arrested

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have conducted a massive raid on the synthetic drugs and their manufacturing process by closing down an illegal production plant of Mephedrone (MD) operating from a small room in one of the city's chawls.

In this case, the accused arrested has been identified as Mohammed Arif Mohammed Ilyas Shaikh, who was once on bail in Gujarat. This MD factory was situated at Bhaskar Chawl in Sahar Road, Andheri East.

The value of narcotics that came out of this crackdown was very high, but surprisingly, the accused paid only Rs 13,000 per month for renting this small factory room. It was during a routine police operation that the police detained a person acting suspiciously and cracked the racket.

Following the detention of 15.44 grams of MD along with interrogation, the Andheri hideout came into the picture. According to Police Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal, the search and raid on the Andheri hideout led to the confiscation of specialised equipment used to manufacture synthetic drugs.