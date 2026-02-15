Mumbai Police Arrest Youth In Seven-Year-Old Kidnapping Case In Haridwar, Victim Says She Married Him
Woman said she had eloped with her boyfriend in 2019 but he had ditched her. After that she married Sabir and was living with him.
Laksar: Mumbai Police have arrested the 'accused' and victim, currently living as a married couple, from Laksar in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district in connection with a minor girl's kidnapping case of 2019. The woman, who was then a minor, and her three children along with the youth have been brought to Mumbai for further interrogation.
The woman's family had filed a missing person report at the police station, following which, a case was registered under kidnapping charges. Now, seven years later, Mumbai Police have arrested both Sabir, aged around 26, and the victim, now aged 22.
On February 13, 2026, Mumbai's Dombivali police arrived at the Laksar police station in Haridwar. They reported the 2019 kidnapping case and said that the woman and the 'kidnapper' were currently residing in Kharanja Qutubpur village in Laksar. Following this, the Dombivali police along with a team from the Laksar Kotwali police arrived at Kharanja Qutubpur village and conducted a raid, arresting the duo.
According to Laksar Kotwali police station Circle Officer (CO), Praveen Koshyari, during interrogation, the woman revealed that in 2019, she had eloped from Mumbai with her boyfriend to Chandigarh. Her boyfriend betrayed and abandoned her, leaving her unable to return home, he said.
"The woman said she had met Sabir, a resident of Kharanja Qutubpur village in Laksar, who was working in Chandigarh. Sabir married her in Chandigarh and brought her to Laksar. Since then, she had been living with him in the village and gave birth to three children. The Mumbai Police have left for Maharashrta with the woman, Sabir and their three kids," Koshyari said.
Back in 2019, the woman's family filed a missing person report at the Dombivali Railway Police Station in Mumbai. "When no trace of the minor girl was found, Mumbai Police registered a missing person case under kidnapping charges against unknown persons and continued searching for her," Koshyari added.
