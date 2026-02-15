ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Police Arrest Youth In Seven-Year-Old Kidnapping Case In Haridwar, Victim Says She Married Him

Laksar: Mumbai Police have arrested the 'accused' and victim, currently living as a married couple, from Laksar in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district in connection with a minor girl's kidnapping case of 2019. The woman, who was then a minor, and her three children along with the youth have been brought to Mumbai for further interrogation.

The woman's family had filed a missing person report at the police station, following which, a case was registered under kidnapping charges. Now, seven years later, Mumbai Police have arrested both Sabir, aged around 26, and the victim, now aged 22.

On February 13, 2026, Mumbai's Dombivali police arrived at the Laksar police station in Haridwar. They reported the 2019 kidnapping case and said that the woman and the 'kidnapper' were currently residing in Kharanja Qutubpur village in Laksar. Following this, the Dombivali police along with a team from the Laksar Kotwali police arrived at Kharanja Qutubpur village and conducted a raid, arresting the duo.