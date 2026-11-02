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Festive Fervour For Animals: Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets

Mumbai’s Pawratri brought pets and owners together for headphone garba, while raising funds for animal ambulances and promoting quieter, more considerate celebrations for animals.

Festive Fervour For Animals: Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets
A pet parent carried two of her dogs to 'Pawratri' (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 2, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Mumbai: The pet parents wore headphones to dance, while their dogs and cats arrived dressed for the occasion. At Mumbai’s Pawratri celebration on Sunday, garba was integral but it was performed with music that reached the dancers only through headphones so that pets could join the festivities without being troubled by loudspeakers.

Organised by Jeevan Welfare Foundation, the event brought pet owners and their animals together for a celebration designed around their comfort. There was festive clothing, shopping and dancing, with the organisers making room for animals often unable to accompany their families to noisy gatherings.

Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets
Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets (ETV Bharat)

For pet parents, it was an opportunity to enjoy the festival with companions they consider part of the family. Dogs and cats arrived in festive outfits, including clothes specially chosen for garba, as their owners joined the celebrations.

The headphone garba was the main attraction. Participants listened to the music through individual headphones, allowing them to dance without a DJ’s speakers filling the venue with sound.

The gathering also featured stalls selling pet clothing, accessories, food and other products. Separate enclosures were arranged for dogs and cats to help prevent confrontations and keep the animals comfortable.

For Jyoti Jain, a pet parent who attended the event, the consideration shown to animals should extend beyond the gathering, particularly during Diwali.

Festive Fervour For Animals: Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets
Festive Fervour For Animals: Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets (ETV Bharat)

“These animals are our babies, our children. As human beings, it is our duty to care for them. We should look after all animals. Just as Pawratri has been organised here, we should celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali. Whether they are pets living in our homes or animals on the streets, loud noise troubles them all. To spare them that distress, we should celebrate Diwali without bursting firecrackers,” she said.

Festive Fervour For Animals: Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets
A pet parent takes a selfie on 'Pawratri' (ETV Bharat)

Beyond the festivities, Pawratri had another purpose - raising funds for an animal ambulance service across North Mumbai.

Sanket Bhat, founder of Jeevan Welfare Foundation, said the organisation wanted to make emergency transport and basic first aid more accessible to pet owners. “The main objective behind this programme is to make a pet ambulance available at different locations across North Mumbai. If a pet needs help, the ambulance will have a first-aid kit and the animal can be taken to a doctor immediately. We want to create this facility throughout North Mumbai. We have organised this event to raise funds for it,” Bhat said.

Festive Fervour For Animals: Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets
Another pet parent enjoys the event (ETV Bharat)

The foundation also hopes to expand the use of identification microchips, he added.

“Internationally, microchips are used to identify animals. We, too, want to microchip as many animals as possible so that we can establish their identity,” Bhat said.

At Pawratri, including pets in a festival meant they have an equal right on the earth. With the music confined to headphones, their families could dance while keeping their companions close.

Also Read:

  1. Fat Cats And Chunky Dogs, The Serious Side Of Excess Weight On Pet Obesity Awareness Day
  2. From Dogs And Cats To A 13-Year-Old Pet Chicken: PFA’s Secular Cemetery Becomes Final Resting Place For Nearly 10,000 Animals

TAGGED:

MUMBAI PAWRATRI
HEADPHONE GARBA
PET FRIENDLY CELEBRATION
JEEVAN WELFARE FOUNDATION
PET PARENTS

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