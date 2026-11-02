ETV Bharat / state

Festive Fervour For Animals: Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets

Mumbai: The pet parents wore headphones to dance, while their dogs and cats arrived dressed for the occasion. At Mumbai’s Pawratri celebration on Sunday, garba was integral but it was performed with music that reached the dancers only through headphones so that pets could join the festivities without being troubled by loudspeakers.

Organised by Jeevan Welfare Foundation, the event brought pet owners and their animals together for a celebration designed around their comfort. There was festive clothing, shopping and dancing, with the organisers making room for animals often unable to accompany their families to noisy gatherings.

Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets (ETV Bharat)

For pet parents, it was an opportunity to enjoy the festival with companions they consider part of the family. Dogs and cats arrived in festive outfits, including clothes specially chosen for garba, as their owners joined the celebrations.

The headphone garba was the main attraction. Participants listened to the music through individual headphones, allowing them to dance without a DJ’s speakers filling the venue with sound.

The gathering also featured stalls selling pet clothing, accessories, food and other products. Separate enclosures were arranged for dogs and cats to help prevent confrontations and keep the animals comfortable.

For Jyoti Jain, a pet parent who attended the event, the consideration shown to animals should extend beyond the gathering, particularly during Diwali.

Festive Fervour For Animals: Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets (ETV Bharat)

“These animals are our babies, our children. As human beings, it is our duty to care for them. We should look after all animals. Just as Pawratri has been organised here, we should celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali. Whether they are pets living in our homes or animals on the streets, loud noise troubles them all. To spare them that distress, we should celebrate Diwali without bursting firecrackers,” she said.