Festive Fervour For Animals: Mumbai Celebrates 'Pawratri' With Headphone Garba And Dressed-Up Pets
Mumbai’s Pawratri brought pets and owners together for headphone garba, while raising funds for animal ambulances and promoting quieter, more considerate celebrations for animals.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Mumbai: The pet parents wore headphones to dance, while their dogs and cats arrived dressed for the occasion. At Mumbai’s Pawratri celebration on Sunday, garba was integral but it was performed with music that reached the dancers only through headphones so that pets could join the festivities without being troubled by loudspeakers.
Organised by Jeevan Welfare Foundation, the event brought pet owners and their animals together for a celebration designed around their comfort. There was festive clothing, shopping and dancing, with the organisers making room for animals often unable to accompany their families to noisy gatherings.
For pet parents, it was an opportunity to enjoy the festival with companions they consider part of the family. Dogs and cats arrived in festive outfits, including clothes specially chosen for garba, as their owners joined the celebrations.
The headphone garba was the main attraction. Participants listened to the music through individual headphones, allowing them to dance without a DJ’s speakers filling the venue with sound.
The gathering also featured stalls selling pet clothing, accessories, food and other products. Separate enclosures were arranged for dogs and cats to help prevent confrontations and keep the animals comfortable.
For Jyoti Jain, a pet parent who attended the event, the consideration shown to animals should extend beyond the gathering, particularly during Diwali.
“These animals are our babies, our children. As human beings, it is our duty to care for them. We should look after all animals. Just as Pawratri has been organised here, we should celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali. Whether they are pets living in our homes or animals on the streets, loud noise troubles them all. To spare them that distress, we should celebrate Diwali without bursting firecrackers,” she said.
Beyond the festivities, Pawratri had another purpose - raising funds for an animal ambulance service across North Mumbai.
Sanket Bhat, founder of Jeevan Welfare Foundation, said the organisation wanted to make emergency transport and basic first aid more accessible to pet owners. “The main objective behind this programme is to make a pet ambulance available at different locations across North Mumbai. If a pet needs help, the ambulance will have a first-aid kit and the animal can be taken to a doctor immediately. We want to create this facility throughout North Mumbai. We have organised this event to raise funds for it,” Bhat said.
The foundation also hopes to expand the use of identification microchips, he added.
“Internationally, microchips are used to identify animals. We, too, want to microchip as many animals as possible so that we can establish their identity,” Bhat said.
At Pawratri, including pets in a festival meant they have an equal right on the earth. With the music confined to headphones, their families could dance while keeping their companions close.
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