ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Needs To Take Care Of Its Sea To Ensure Its Own Survival

Mumbai: The World Oceans Day observed on Monday has left a stern warning for Mumbaikars while underlining that the future of the city and its sea are intertwined and the people's survival is at stake as the sea waters continue to be polluted.

Mumbai residents need to understand what the sea means to them over and above the 'bhel' enjoyed at Juhu Chowpatty on a weekend, the 'cutting chai' at Marine Drive, the view from the Worli Sea Link and the sea breeze that refreshes one amidst the fast-paced life in the metro.

Those aware of the hard facts underline that Mumbai owes its very existence to the sea that provides its people with employment, trade, climatic balance and sustenance. Mumbai has moved from being seven small islands that were connected by reclaiming land from the sea to a metropolis of towering skyscrapers.

Concerned citizens point out that the bond between Mumbai and the sea spans centuries as the ‘Koliwadas’ (fishing villages) moved from a fishing economy to becoming the country’s economic capital.

Environmentalist Chinmay Khanolkar notes that the sea still holds many mysteries hidden in its depths. "The biodiversity of coral reefs near Mumbai's coast, the presence of unique dolphin species and the blue glow—bioluminescence—seen on the waves during winter nights are all wondrous miracles of nature. This bluish glow, visible in areas like Juhu, Madh, and other coastal stretches, serves as proof that the sea remains alive and vibrant," he said while underlining that this vitality is now being overshadowed by the dark stain of pollution.

Reports from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been stating that the condition of the sea off Mumbai's coast has become extremely alarming. The city generates approximately 2,814 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, of which nearly 50% is discharged directly into the Arabian Sea without any treatment.

BMC’s 'Environment Status Report' has pointed towards a staggering 50 lakh kg of plastic being washed into the sea from Mumbai's various drains annually. It has stated that Mumbai generates about 6,300 metric tonnes of solid waste daily. A significant portion of this reaches the sea via drains during the monsoon or washes up onto the beaches.

Environment activist and lawyer Afroz Shah has stated that the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in the sea are exceeding official limits, which is leading to a reduction of oxygen levels in the water, making it difficult for marine life to breathe.