ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line Shut Down Twice In a Day; Thousands Stranded As No Announcements Were Made

Mumbai: Regular services on Mumbai Metro 3, Aqua Line faced double trouble as the train stopped functioning twice on Friday. First, in the morning before 9:00 AM, commuters rushing during office hours were stranded in the BKC-Cuffe Parade sector. Passengers took to X, complaining that no indicator boards, announcements or staff alerted them before entering.

Most stations are located on arterial roads, and there is a problem connecting from the Metro stations to the main roads for other modes of public transport.

"I overheard two men speaking on the road before I entered the station, that the trains on this metro had stopped working. However, I thought why would it stop and went towards the elevator. There was no announcement or security staff to alert us that the trains had stopped. Later, one old man who looked frazzled came out of the elevator and told us the trains had stopped," said Ram Ranganathan, a commuter, who travels between Girgaon and Cuffe Parade every day for work.

Commuters took to X to complain, and some reacted to the advisory issued by Mumbai Metro 3, saying no announcement was made for two hours to alert the harried commuters.

Later, yet again, in the afternoon, the trains halted again. This time, metro train services halted from RAJVLR to Cuffe Parade, both up and down lines. The authorities were, however, prompt in the afternoon, taking to X to inform the citizens a little faster than they had done in the morning.

"Passenger Update: Train services on the Aqualine have now been fully restored and are operating normally on both the Up and Down lines. We regret the inconvenience caused."