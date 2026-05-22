Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line Shut Down Twice In a Day; Thousands Stranded As No Announcements Were Made
The passengers complained that there were no indicators, announcements, or staff to alert them before entering.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Mumbai: Regular services on Mumbai Metro 3, Aqua Line faced double trouble as the train stopped functioning twice on Friday. First, in the morning before 9:00 AM, commuters rushing during office hours were stranded in the BKC-Cuffe Parade sector. Passengers took to X, complaining that no indicator boards, announcements or staff alerted them before entering.
Most stations are located on arterial roads, and there is a problem connecting from the Metro stations to the main roads for other modes of public transport.
"I overheard two men speaking on the road before I entered the station, that the trains on this metro had stopped working. However, I thought why would it stop and went towards the elevator. There was no announcement or security staff to alert us that the trains had stopped. Later, one old man who looked frazzled came out of the elevator and told us the trains had stopped," said Ram Ranganathan, a commuter, who travels between Girgaon and Cuffe Parade every day for work.
⚠️ Passenger Update— MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) May 22, 2026
Train services on the Aqualine have now been fully restored and are operating normally on both the Up and Down lines.
We regret the inconvenience caused.
Commuters took to X to complain, and some reacted to the advisory issued by Mumbai Metro 3, saying no announcement was made for two hours to alert the harried commuters.
Later, yet again, in the afternoon, the trains halted again. This time, metro train services halted from RAJVLR to Cuffe Parade, both up and down lines. The authorities were, however, prompt in the afternoon, taking to X to inform the citizens a little faster than they had done in the morning.
"Passenger Update: Train services on the Aqualine have now been fully restored and are operating normally on both the Up and Down lines. We regret the inconvenience caused."
Consequently, metro services are running approximately 20 minutes behind schedule. Passengers are currently being restricted from boarding at key metro stations, such as CSMT and Vidhan Bhavan.
Videos surfaced from Jagannath Shankarseth Metro Station, which showed passengers standing on the platform, waiting for the train. Repeated disruptions triggered frustration among the commuters, who said they were inconvenienced and lamented that the Metro officials should have a system to inform the commuters in advance.
One such commuter is Rajashree Patil (32), who works in a financial company at Nariman Point in south Mumbai. She usually takes the metro from Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to SBI Vidhan Bhavan station, a distance of six minutes.
However, she was forced to walk in the scorching sun as the metro was shut. "I went inside the subway outside CSMT and walked towards the entry of the metro. However, two security guards informed us that there was a problem and the metro train service had stopped. I walked out of the subway, through Azad Maidan and walked all the way to Nariman Point in this scorching heat," Patil told ETV Bharat.
Another passenger, Megha Kakodkar, who works at Cuffe Parade, also had a similar experience as she faced a delay reaching her appointment at the state secretariat.
"As I walked towards the Metro to board the CSMT-Cuffe Parade train, I saw a few staff working with Metro. They stopped me and said the service was shut down. The police present there told me there was some technical snag and they were not sure when it would be resolved. I walked to the bus depot, but all the buses were overcrowded. It was rather frustrating that there were no announcements or alerts before we entered the metro station," said Kakodkar.
After an hour, Mumbai Metro 3 officials wrote on X informing that the technical snag had been rectified, and services were restored
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