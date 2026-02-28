ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Dismisses Reports On Using Expensive Watch, Says Its A Gift From Her Children

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday clarified the controversy surrounding the watch she was seen wearing, stating that she is not interested in brands and that her focus remains on serving the people of Mumbai. Speaking to reporters, Tawde addressed that the watch was a simple birthday gift from her children and that she was unaware of its brand until recently.

"I'm not interested in any brand--whether it's a watch, a saree, or any decorative item. I only know one thing: I want to serve the Mumbaikars. This is a very simple watch. My children gifted it to me on my birthday. I didn't even know what company it was from," Tawde said.

She further explained that she later asked her daughter about the brand, who informed her that it was a Michael Kors watch worth around Rs 15,000-16,000."I asked my daughter about the brand of the watch, she told me it is a watch of the brand Michael Kors, but it's just a Rs 15-16-thousand-rupee watch. So I don't know what brand you've been talking about since yesterday," she added.