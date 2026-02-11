ETV Bharat / state

Ritu Tawde Elected Unopposed As Mumbai Gets A Mayor After 4.5 Years

Mumbai: Ritu Tawde, (53), a three-term corporator from Bharata Janata Party (BJP) has been elected Mumbai Mayor on Wednesday. This post has been filled after four-and-a-half years. Meanwhile, Sanjay Ghadi of Shiv Sena has become the Deputy Mayor of Mumbai. Both these were elected unopposed. Both Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekhanth Shinde were present during this ceremony.

All corporators and prominent political leaders adorned saffron stoles with their respective party symbols and the men also adorned saffron fetas (traditional Maharashtrian headgear). The corridors of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, wore a festive look after nearly nine years, the last when the elections took place.

Tawde's becoming a Mayor, marks the end of Thackeray family run rule at the BMC. For the first time in 44 years, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will now rule the BMC. Till now, for 25 years, the BMC was run by the Shiv Sena.

This change of rule has also upset Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party. The tussle between the once strong allies of over a quarter century was seen in loud sloganeering, the minute the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced Tawde's name, the BJP benches shouted slogans loudly, "Modi Modi", while immediately, the SS (UBT) corporators shouted, "chor hai chor hai (they are thieves)."