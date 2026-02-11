Ritu Tawde Elected Unopposed As Mumbai Gets A Mayor After 4.5 Years
Shiv Sena bagged the post of Deputy Mayor in India's richest civic body. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said he kept his promise.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Mumbai: Ritu Tawde, (53), a three-term corporator from Bharata Janata Party (BJP) has been elected Mumbai Mayor on Wednesday. This post has been filled after four-and-a-half years. Meanwhile, Sanjay Ghadi of Shiv Sena has become the Deputy Mayor of Mumbai. Both these were elected unopposed. Both Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekhanth Shinde were present during this ceremony.
All corporators and prominent political leaders adorned saffron stoles with their respective party symbols and the men also adorned saffron fetas (traditional Maharashtrian headgear). The corridors of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, wore a festive look after nearly nine years, the last when the elections took place.
Tawde's becoming a Mayor, marks the end of Thackeray family run rule at the BMC. For the first time in 44 years, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will now rule the BMC. Till now, for 25 years, the BMC was run by the Shiv Sena.
This change of rule has also upset Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party. The tussle between the once strong allies of over a quarter century was seen in loud sloganeering, the minute the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced Tawde's name, the BJP benches shouted slogans loudly, "Modi Modi", while immediately, the SS (UBT) corporators shouted, "chor hai chor hai (they are thieves)."
After the entire ceremony, Fadnavis told reporters, "We had asked the people for their votes to provide a people-oriented and transparent administration to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The inauguration is taking place today in line with the response given by the people of Mumbai. I congratulate Ritu Tawde."
Tawde had earlier told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview that she would work as a servant of the city. She had urged all elected corporators to forget party differences and work sincerely and honestly for the progress of Mumbai.
Tawde is a Marathi-speaking corporator who has been elected from a Gujarati-majority constituency. She previously was the Chairperson of the Education Committee. The BJP chose Tawde due to her administrative experience and strong hold within the party.
"Our government is at the Centre, and we also have our government in Maharashtra. Now the Mahayuti government has also come to power at the BMC. Mumbai's work will be fast-paced and will be done well, in line with the development work chalked out by our Union government," Tawde had said.
