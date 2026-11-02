ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Appears At Mumbai Sessions Court For Hearing In Teacher Assault Case

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Ritu Tawde finally appeared at the Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday for a hearing in a case relating to the alleged assault of teachers at a municipal Urdu-medium school.

Tawde had skipped several hearings earlier and was fined Rs 1,000 by the court which had said if she did not appear before it on the day, her bail bond would be cancelled and a warrant issued against her. Tawde had skipped a hearing in the case on September 23 following which the court imposed a fine of Rs 300 on her.

Following her appearance on the day, Additional Sessions Judge GG Bhansali granted Tawde's request for an exemption from regular court appearances for the time being. Back in 2016, a case was registered against Tawde, who was the chairperson of the Education Committee at the time, and several others, for allegedly assaulting the headmistress of a municipal Urdu-medium school in Vakola.

The incident took place on July 29, 2016. A female teacher of the school had been transferred to another department in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). However, as the teacher was suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment, Tawde, accompanied by six others, entered the school to protest the transfer and demand an explanation.

An argument ensued between her and the school’s headmistress and other teachers, which escalated into a physical altercation. It is alleged that Tawde assaulted two of the teachers present at the school. Following a formal complaint filed by the school’s headmistress, a case was registered against Tawde and the others under relevant sections of IPC.