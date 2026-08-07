ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Receives Bomb Threat On Her Official Email Ahead Of August 15

Mumbai : A sense of panic gripped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Friday afternoon after a threat to carry out bomb blasts in the city was received via an email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s official account.

The email threatened to blow up the municipal headquarters, the Mumbai Metro, and the Bombay Stock Exchange building in south Mumbai, warning that the blasts would occur before August 15.

Upon receiving this information, the Mumbai Police, assisted by a dog squad and a bomb detection squad, thoroughly searched the BMC building.

Officials said that the threatening email addressed to the Mayor contained pro-Khalistan slogans and mentioned the names of certain individuals.

It also warned parents against sending their children to school and advised citizens not to travel by Metro.

Cyber ​​police are currently investigating the matter, working to trace the email's IP address and identify the sender.