Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Receives Bomb Threat On Her Official Email Ahead Of August 15
Upon receiving this information, the Mumbai Police, assisted by a dog squad and a bomb detection squad, thoroughly searched the BMC building.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
Mumbai : A sense of panic gripped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Friday afternoon after a threat to carry out bomb blasts in the city was received via an email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s official account.
The email threatened to blow up the municipal headquarters, the Mumbai Metro, and the Bombay Stock Exchange building in south Mumbai, warning that the blasts would occur before August 15.
Upon receiving this information, the Mumbai Police, assisted by a dog squad and a bomb detection squad, thoroughly searched the BMC building.
Officials said that the threatening email addressed to the Mayor contained pro-Khalistan slogans and mentioned the names of certain individuals.
It also warned parents against sending their children to school and advised citizens not to travel by Metro.
Cyber police are currently investigating the matter, working to trace the email's IP address and identify the sender.
Security agencies have beefed up the security arrangements at the targeted locations as a precautionary measure, and further investigation is underway.
The Mayor has previously received threatening emails on two occasions.
Mumbai Police personnel rushed to the municipal headquarters immediately after learning of the threat. Although a search of the entire building yielded no suspicious objects during the preliminary inspection, security at the municipal headquarters has been tightened as a precautionary measure.
"This marks the second time a threat has been received to blow up BMC headquarters office using a bomb. This is an outrageous matter, and I urge the Mumbai Police Commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation. The source of these emails must be traced to identify exactly who issued this threat as soon as possible," said Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi.
BMC House Leader Ganesh Khankar stated, "We are taking this threat very seriously and remain committed to the safety of Mumbai's citizens."