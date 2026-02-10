Exclusive | I Will Not Work As Mayor Of Mumbai, But As City's Servant, Says Ritu Tawade
Ritu Tawade of the BJP will assume the office of Mumbai Mayor on February 11. She has been elected to the post unopposed.
By Sachin Parab
Published : February 10, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Mumbai: Ritu Tawade of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be the 78th Mayor of Mumbai. She will assume office on February 11 at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in South Mumbai.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Tawade said, even though she will be the Mayor, she will work as a servant of Mumbai and aims to uphold the dignity of this post.
Tawade urged all elected corporators to forget party differences and work sincerely and honestly for the progress of Mumbai. Tawade will face the biggest challenge of maintaining the dignity of the post of Asia's largest and richest Municipal Corporation.
Tawade, elected from Ward Number 132 of Ghatkopar, has become a corporator for the second time. She is a Marathi-speaking corporator who has been elected from a Gujarati-majority constituency. She previously was the Chairperson of the Education Committee. The BJP chose Tawade due to her administrative experience and strong hold within the party.
Excerpts from the interview:
ETV Bharat: How big a challenge is it for you to lead Asia's largest municipal corporation?
Ritu Tawade: I am happy to have been nominated for the Mayoral post of the BMC. I have filled the form for the position, and I am very happy, but at the same time, I am aware of the many responsibilities. Also, my goal is to fulfil many expectations that Mumbaikars have from me and the BMC. Hence, I reiterate, I will not work as the Mayor of Mumbai, but as a servant of Mumbai.
ETV Bharat: It is commonly perceived that compared to the politics at the state and central levels, the pace of development in Mumbai city is rather slow. What will you do to change this perception?
Ritu Tawade: Our government is at the Centre, and we also have our government in Maharashtra. Now the Mahayuti government has also come to power at the BMC. Mumbai's work will be fast-paced and will be done well, in line with the development work chalked out by our Union government.
ETV Bharat: You joined the BJP from the Congress in 2012. At a time when the BJP has a strong base of old and loyal workers, you got this position. Was this expected for you?
Ritu Tawade: That is not the case. It is a big misconception spread by the opposition, which has run out of issues. I have been in the BJP for almost 15 years now. I am a social worker and have been working at the grassroots for women and children. Yes, I joined the BJP and left the Congress, but that is not the point here. Mumbaikars stand by people who work hard. It is not only me... all the BJP workers have put in a lot of hard work. There have been reservations for candidates and the Mayor's post, and this time for Mumbai, it was for a general category woman. My party selected me. Look, everyone is capable, as each represents and will work in their respective wards. I thank the party for choosing me, and there is no question of any injustice being done to the original party workers.
ETV Bharat: As the first citizen of Mumbai, what will be your priorities in terms of development work?
Ritu Tawade: Mumbai is a dynamic city. You see, every person in each household is busy working, and they are running against the clock all the time. In this city, more priority has been given to make Mumbai safe and build the infrastructure. I will focus on making the roads pot-hole free, providing electricity, water, stormwater drains, providing employment, safety of women, and environmental issues. Then providing footpaths, parks and playgrounds.
ETV Bharat: Do you think filling the backlog of the last few years will be a big challenge?
Ritu Tawade: We have to fill the backlog of four-and-a-half years, since the elections were delayed. Mumbaikars have very high expectations from us. They have got their rightful representative, a corporator, in every ward, and I believe that all 227 of us corporators have come here after working very hard. All corporators have given assurances to the citizens in their respective wards. Therefore, each must work for the development of Mumbai. And I appeal to all the corproators to work for the people of Mumbai, without any party differences.
ETV Bharat: Do you think you will be able to get corporators from all political parties to work together for this city?
Ritu Tawade: That is indeed my wish. As mayor, I want to run the BMC in a very efficient manner. This assembly has its own dignity. The people of Mumbai have expectations. All Mumbaikars are watching you. We must not forget everyone is watching you and the issues or problems one raises in the assembly. Therefore, I think that everyone should take up issues for the benefit and development of Mumbai.
ETV Bharat: In your political career, would you like to be known as a skilled Mayor or as an excellent politician?
Ritu Tawade: I would prefer being known as a servant of Mumbai. The position of Mayor is dignified and is of high esteem. Let me tell you, you will see me in the assembly, and you will also see me standing among the common people on the streets with as much ease. That is the identity I want to create.
Final party strength in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): BJP 89, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) 65, Shiv Sena 29, Congress 24, AIMIM 8, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena 6, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) 1.
