ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive | I Will Not Work As Mayor Of Mumbai, But As City's Servant, Says Ritu Tawade

Mumbai: Ritu Tawade of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be the 78th Mayor of Mumbai. She will assume office on February 11 at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in South Mumbai.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Tawade said, even though she will be the Mayor, she will work as a servant of Mumbai and aims to uphold the dignity of this post.

Tawade urged all elected corporators to forget party differences and work sincerely and honestly for the progress of Mumbai. Tawade will face the biggest challenge of maintaining the dignity of the post of Asia's largest and richest Municipal Corporation.

Tawade, elected from Ward Number 132 of Ghatkopar, has become a corporator for the second time. She is a Marathi-speaking corporator who has been elected from a Gujarati-majority constituency. She previously was the Chairperson of the Education Committee. The BJP chose Tawade due to her administrative experience and strong hold within the party.

Excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat: How big a challenge is it for you to lead Asia's largest municipal corporation?

Ritu Tawade: I am happy to have been nominated for the Mayoral post of the BMC. I have filled the form for the position, and I am very happy, but at the same time, I am aware of the many responsibilities. Also, my goal is to fulfil many expectations that Mumbaikars have from me and the BMC. Hence, I reiterate, I will not work as the Mayor of Mumbai, but as a servant of Mumbai.

ETV Bharat: It is commonly perceived that compared to the politics at the state and central levels, the pace of development in Mumbai city is rather slow. What will you do to change this perception?

Ritu Tawade: Our government is at the Centre, and we also have our government in Maharashtra. Now the Mahayuti government has also come to power at the BMC. Mumbai's work will be fast-paced and will be done well, in line with the development work chalked out by our Union government.

ETV Bharat: You joined the BJP from the Congress in 2012. At a time when the BJP has a strong base of old and loyal workers, you got this position. Was this expected for you?