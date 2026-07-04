ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Mayor Alleges Spying By Shiv Sena (UBT) Councillor, Lodges Police Complaint

Mumbai: A political slugfest erupted after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Ritu Tawde alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) councillor and leader of Opposition in BMC Kishori Pednekar entered her office and took photographs and video recordings of official documents.

It is alleged that the mayor and Pednekar had a verbal altercation on the issue over phone. Tawde said she has filed a formal complaint regarding the matter at Azad Maidan police station.

Addressing reporters at her office, Tawde said Pednekar entered her office while she was away inspecting manholes following recent rain-related incidents. "Kishori Pednekar entered my office while I was away. She might claim that she didn't enter the inner cabin, but the area associated with my cabin extends to the main entrance, where important correspondence is prepared," Tawde said.

She alleged Pednekar recorded the cabin. "The CCTV footage shows her associate filming the entire cabin. If the intention was merely to check a specific letter, why was there a need to film the entire area from all sides? The motive behind this could be conducting a recce, trespassing, or photographing sensitive documents," Tawde alleged.