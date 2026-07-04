Mumbai Mayor Alleges Spying By Shiv Sena (UBT) Councillor, Lodges Police Complaint
Mayor Ritu Tawde said Councillor Kishori Pednekar entered her office and videographed documents.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Mumbai: A political slugfest erupted after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Ritu Tawde alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) councillor and leader of Opposition in BMC Kishori Pednekar entered her office and took photographs and video recordings of official documents.
It is alleged that the mayor and Pednekar had a verbal altercation on the issue over phone. Tawde said she has filed a formal complaint regarding the matter at Azad Maidan police station.
Addressing reporters at her office, Tawde said Pednekar entered her office while she was away inspecting manholes following recent rain-related incidents. "Kishori Pednekar entered my office while I was away. She might claim that she didn't enter the inner cabin, but the area associated with my cabin extends to the main entrance, where important correspondence is prepared," Tawde said.
She alleged Pednekar recorded the cabin. "The CCTV footage shows her associate filming the entire cabin. If the intention was merely to check a specific letter, why was there a need to film the entire area from all sides? The motive behind this could be conducting a recce, trespassing, or photographing sensitive documents," Tawde alleged.
She further said never before in the history of BMC has a Leader of Opposition engaged in such conduct. Asserting that this constitutes a serious offence, even though the specific documents photographed remain unknown, Tawde confirmed that she had lodged a formal complaint at the Azad Maidan police station and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.
The mayor’s office is located on the first floor of the civic headquarters. The office comprises the main hall and a cabin of the mayor. The hall houses the mayor’s administrative office where officials from the municipal secretary (MS) department oversees official correspondences and paperworks. The hall also has an entry to the corporation hall where the BMC’s proceedings take place.
Meanwhile, on the manhole tragedy in Sakinaka, Tawde stated that work had been underway at the spot for the last two months. "The manhole cover had been temporarily removed while a safety grille was being installed. Although media reports suggested the manhole was completely open, it was covered. An audit of manholes across all Mumbai wards is currently in progress, with corporators and administrative officials personally visiting the sites to conduct inspections," she said.
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