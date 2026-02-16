ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Man Succumbs Days After Accident In Vidyavihar

Mumbai: Dhruvmil Patel (33), who was grievously injured in an accident in the Vidyavihar area of Mumbai on February 5, succumbed at a hospital in Ghatkopar on Sunday evening. Minal Patel (32), his wife, who was also seriously injured, is undergoing treatment in a critical condition at the facility.

Following Dhruvmil's death, his family has demanded strict action against the accused, saying the Mumbai Police should recognise their responsibility and get them justice instead of taking action only after media pressure. "Four people were inside the car at the time of the incident. Two of them fled. Will the police find them?" they asked.

Police said on the night of February 5, a 17-year-old boy had hit a scooter in front of Somaiya College Gate in the Vidyavihar area of Mumbai. Dhruvmil and Minal, who were on the scooter, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital by the bystanders.

Later, they were shifted to the Zainova Shalbi Hospital in Ghatkopar for advanced treatment. Since the accident, Dhruvmil has been on a ventilator support, while Minal has undergone several surgeries, with her condition stated to be critical.