Mumbai Man Succumbs Days After Accident In Vidyavihar
Demanding strict action, his family said that Mumbai Police should recognise their responsibility and get them justice instead of taking action only after media pressure.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Mumbai: Dhruvmil Patel (33), who was grievously injured in an accident in the Vidyavihar area of Mumbai on February 5, succumbed at a hospital in Ghatkopar on Sunday evening. Minal Patel (32), his wife, who was also seriously injured, is undergoing treatment in a critical condition at the facility.
Following Dhruvmil's death, his family has demanded strict action against the accused, saying the Mumbai Police should recognise their responsibility and get them justice instead of taking action only after media pressure. "Four people were inside the car at the time of the incident. Two of them fled. Will the police find them?" they asked.
Police said on the night of February 5, a 17-year-old boy had hit a scooter in front of Somaiya College Gate in the Vidyavihar area of Mumbai. Dhruvmil and Minal, who were on the scooter, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital by the bystanders.
Later, they were shifted to the Zainova Shalbi Hospital in Ghatkopar for advanced treatment. Since the accident, Dhruvmil has been on a ventilator support, while Minal has undergone several surgeries, with her condition stated to be critical.
As the accused was a minor, a complaint was registered against him and his father, Walji Raja Bhushan (43), at the Tilak Nagar police station. Based on it, a case under Sections 184 and 199 of the Motor Vehicle Act and Sections 125, 125(A), 125(B) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.
However, since the minor accused is in the 12th standard and his exams are in progress, he was granted bail. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was overspeeding at the time of the mishap. The police have investigated the spot and are examining the CCTV footage to ascertain the exact causes of the accident.
With cases of minors driving vehicles increasing day by day, the incident has once again raised questions about the responsibility of parents.
