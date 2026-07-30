ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Madrasa Trustee Arrested For 'Raping' Bharuch Woman, Investigation Underway

Bharuch: Gujarat Police have arrested a 55-year-old madrasa trustee and cleric from Mumbai on charges of allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman from Bharuch after allegedly luring her with promises of funding her religious and college education. The accused has also been booked for allegedly blackmailing the woman by threatening to use a fake nikahnama (Islamic marriage certificate) against her.

The accused, identified as Mufti Alauddin Abdul Ghaffar Ansari, was produced before a Bharuch court, which remanded him to two days of police custody for further investigation.

According to the complaint registered at the Bharuch Women's Police Station, Ansari is a trustee and administrator of the Anjuman Takdirunnisa Al Islamia Lil Banat madrasa in Mumbai.

The FIR alleges that the accused first noticed the woman after seeing her photograph on her brother's mobile phone and allegedly planned to establish a physical relationship with her. Police said Ansari allegedly developed close ties with the woman's family in Bharuch and convinced her father to send her to Mumbai by promising to bear the entire cost of her religious education as well as her college studies.

The complainant alleged that while she was studying at the madrasa, the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted her without her consent. She further said that she became pregnant twice during this period and that the accused allegedly forced her to terminate both pregnancies by giving her abortion medication. Police said the allegations are being investigated.