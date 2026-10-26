ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Local Train Disruption Leaves Commuters Stranded for Hours

Mumbai: Commuters on Mumbai's suburban railway network faced inconvenience on Monday as local train services were disrupted for hours. The delay left passengers stranded and caused delays of up to two hours on the Mumbai–Thane route.

Although services on the fast line had resumed, slow-line local trains were not running on schedule. As a result, passengers travelling between Mumbai and Thane took nearly two to two-and-a-half hours to complete their journeys.

Pushkar Chaudhary said he had boarded a local train at Parel at 2.30 PM but had still not reached Thane by 5.30 PM. He said the railway authorities' handling of the disruption had caused unnecessary distress to him and many other commuters.

Another commuter, Vikas Jadhav, said he had boarded a local train at Vidyavihar at 3 PM but was yet to reach Thane even after two hours. He said he regularly commuted between Kalyan and Mumbai and had to reach Kalyan.

A commuter named Sagar told ETV Bharat that he had boarded a local train from Dombivli at 10.30 AM to reach his office. However, he could not reach Parel on time.

He said he had been unable to explain the train delays to his employer, who did not accept his explanation so he expects to lose a day's salary.