Mumbai Local Train Disruption Leaves Commuters Stranded for Hours
All four suburban lines at Kanjurmarg were restored on Monday evening,
Published : October 26, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Mumbai: Commuters on Mumbai's suburban railway network faced inconvenience on Monday as local train services were disrupted for hours. The delay left passengers stranded and caused delays of up to two hours on the Mumbai–Thane route.
Although services on the fast line had resumed, slow-line local trains were not running on schedule. As a result, passengers travelling between Mumbai and Thane took nearly two to two-and-a-half hours to complete their journeys.
Pushkar Chaudhary said he had boarded a local train at Parel at 2.30 PM but had still not reached Thane by 5.30 PM. He said the railway authorities' handling of the disruption had caused unnecessary distress to him and many other commuters.
Another commuter, Vikas Jadhav, said he had boarded a local train at Vidyavihar at 3 PM but was yet to reach Thane even after two hours. He said he regularly commuted between Kalyan and Mumbai and had to reach Kalyan.
A commuter named Sagar told ETV Bharat that he had boarded a local train from Dombivli at 10.30 AM to reach his office. However, he could not reach Parel on time.
He said he had been unable to explain the train delays to his employer, who did not accept his explanation so he expects to lose a day's salary.
Meanwhile, Thane railway station witnessed heavy crowds in the evening as commuters gathered to return home. Local trains were already crowded when they arrived at the station.
All four suburban lines at Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, where a fire in the relay room had caused a signalling failure, disrupting train operations for several hours and resulting in hardship to commuters, were restored on Monday evening, Central Railway officials said.
The fire in the relay room and a wire hanging from the overhead equipment disrupted local train services on the Central Railway route during the morning rush hour.
Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer, said that the down-fast line was declared fit for train operations at 4:10 pm, while the up-fast line was restored at 4:46 PM. The down slow line was declared fit at 5:30 PM, followed by the up slow line at 6:18 PM, officials said.
Meanwhile, a youth died after being hit by a local train at suburban Bhandup station on the Central Line.
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