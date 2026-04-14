ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Live Concert Tragedy: Two Students Die Of 'Drug Overdose', One Critical; Five Arrested

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that brings to light the grim reality of rising drug use among the city's youth, two students died from a suspected MDMA, commonly called ecstasy or molly, drug overdose during a live music concert held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, police said on Tuesday.

One student is undergoing treatment in the hospital but her condition is critical. Police have arrested five persons, including event organisers and fellow students.

According to police, a live techno-music concert was held on April 11, which was attended by nearly 3,000 to 4,000 youths. Reports suggest that drugs and alcohol were consumed in large quantities at the concert. Police officials said they are specifically investigating the illegal distribution of narcotics and alcohol to underage youth. There were also reports of multiple safety violations at this venue.

During the event, suddenly the health condition of many students deteriorated after they allegedly consumed excessive amounts of drugs. Consequently, two young women were immediately admitted to the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital, while a young man was shifted to Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon West for treatment.