ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 7; Rescue Ops On For 2nd Day As Two Persons Feared Trapped

Mumbai: Search and rescue operations were underway for the second day on Thursday at the site of a landslide in Mumbai, where two people were still feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The landslide struck a row tenement located near a hillock in the Sakinaka area in the early hours of Wednesday following heavy rains, claiming seven lives and leaving seven others injured. Soil and boulders from the adjoining hillock fell on three shanties in Gaushiya Chawl in Ashok Nagar locality of Chirag Nagar.

The deceased have been identified as Mohamad Samir Ansari (14), Sahil Husen Abdul Kazi (19), an unidentified person aged around 45, Aban Arif Shaikh (2); Manat Arif Shaik (4), Marjina Arif Shaikh (27), and Viket Ramesh Yadav (27).