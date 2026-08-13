Mumbai Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 7; Rescue Ops On For 2nd Day As Two Persons Feared Trapped
The landslide struck a row tenement located near a hillock in the Sakinaka area in the early hours of Wednesday following heavy rains.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Mumbai: Search and rescue operations were underway for the second day on Thursday at the site of a landslide in Mumbai, where two people were still feared trapped under the debris, officials said.
The landslide struck a row tenement located near a hillock in the Sakinaka area in the early hours of Wednesday following heavy rains, claiming seven lives and leaving seven others injured. Soil and boulders from the adjoining hillock fell on three shanties in Gaushiya Chawl in Ashok Nagar locality of Chirag Nagar.
The deceased have been identified as Mohamad Samir Ansari (14), Sahil Husen Abdul Kazi (19), an unidentified person aged around 45, Aban Arif Shaikh (2); Manat Arif Shaik (4), Marjina Arif Shaikh (27), and Viket Ramesh Yadav (27).
As per the officials, a couple of people were still feared trapped in debris, but the rescue operation remained challenging due to the site's narrow access, which also restricted the use of heavy machinery.
Teams comprising personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued the search and rescue operation at the site for the second day, a civic official said.
Residents of adjoining shanties have been evacuated, and the civic administration has made arrangements for their temporary accommodation. The BMC said it had been issuing warnings and conducting awareness drives in areas vulnerable to landslides and rockfalls, particularly during the monsoon. Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Twade has announced compensation of four lakh rupees for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each person who sustained injuries in the Kurla landslide incident. (With inputs from agencies).
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