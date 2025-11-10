MH- Mumbai In Minutes, Government Plans An Underground Expressway of Road Network
This third option of transport will help citizens avoid the city's heavy traffic and congestion and pollution, apart from helping reduce thier travel time
By: Suhas Shelar
Mumbai: People in Mumbai, traveling from Borivali to south Mumbai or even people wanting to reach the airport on time, find it tough meandering through the heavy traffic in Mumbai, especially during peak hours. Many take to their social media platforms to complain of being stuck in traffic for over an hour, at least. In order to overcome all these problems, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to build an integrated underground road network.
This network will be developed to overcome the increasing traffic congestion in the city, and will connect roads, railways, metro, airports and bullet train routes. This mega project will also make the east-west and north-south connections more efficient, significantly reducing travel time as it will help citizens avoid traffic congestion.
'Mumbai in Minutes', is a detailed review of this project, which embodies the concept of the various benefits it will bring to Mumbaikars. This integrated underground road project will be implemented in three phases. This will create an integrated transport network that will connect the roads to the metro system, which will help to reduce travel time, pollution and increase efficiency.
Officials believe, an underground route will be the most sustainable and viable option to increase transport capacity in the current chaotic situation of this city. There are dense areas and buildings, in the limited space with a high population, which put impediments in providing large spaces to vehicles to drive smoothly.
MMRDA Commissioner, Sanjay Mukherjee said, “The network of underground roads will change the face of traffic in Mumbai. This network will reduce the pressure on the existing roads and connect Mumbai in East-West and North-South directions. Currently, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of this project is being prepared."
Under this initiative, an underground corridor will be built connecting Mumbai Coastal Road, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) High-Speed Railway Station (Bullet Train) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (T2). This will help reduce traffic congestion on the Western Express Highway and S. V. Road. Officials said, heavy vehicles will be diverted to this underground network to ease traffic congestion in the city.
The first phase will include the route connecting Mumbai Coastal Road to BKC and the airport, as well as the section that will join with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. This phase will focus on reducing congestion on the Western Express Highway and S. V. Road. Phase two will primarily be the East-West connection (about 10 km) by connecting the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway. The third phase will be the North-South Connection (about 44 km)
Meanwhile, MMRDA has approved the appointment of a consultant for the preparation of a techno-economic feasibility study and DPR for the first phase on September 30. The tender notice for this was published on October 10, and a pre-bid meeting was held on October 17. These tenders will be opened on November 17. The project will undergo a state-of-the-art techno-economic feasibility study. The selected consultant will prepare the route design by studying geological, environmental and social factors and will provide technical assistance to MMRDA in the tender management process.
"After the DPR is finalised and approved, the project will be implemented in phases according to the traffic needs and the growing demand in future. This network will embody the concept of Mumbai in Minutes," said Mukherjee. He added," Citizens will be able to experience seamless, fast and sustainable travel through the coordination of these four layers of roads, metro, coastal and underpass."
On completion of this project, this network of underpasses will act like an underground expressway in Mumbai. Traffic congestion on the roads will be reduced, pollution will decrease and travel from South Mumbai to the airport via BKC will be faster. This network, along with coastal roads, metro rail and highways, will realise the MMRDA's vision of Mumbai in Minutes," said Mukherjee.
This underground road system will also help reduce fuel costs. Dcongestion of roads will help them become freer, which will also provide more space to pedestrians. "This road system will bring about a revolutionary change in the city's transportation system" said Mukherjee.