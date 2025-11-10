ETV Bharat / state

MH- Mumbai In Minutes, Government Plans An Underground Expressway of Road Network

By: Suhas Shelar

Mumbai: People in Mumbai, traveling from Borivali to south Mumbai or even people wanting to reach the airport on time, find it tough meandering through the heavy traffic in Mumbai, especially during peak hours. Many take to their social media platforms to complain of being stuck in traffic for over an hour, at least. In order to overcome all these problems, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to build an integrated underground road network.

This network will be developed to overcome the increasing traffic congestion in the city, and will connect roads, railways, metro, airports and bullet train routes. This mega project will also make the east-west and north-south connections more efficient, significantly reducing travel time as it will help citizens avoid traffic congestion.

'Mumbai in Minutes', is a detailed review of this project, which embodies the concept of the various benefits it will bring to Mumbaikars. This integrated underground road project will be implemented in three phases. This will create an integrated transport network that will connect the roads to the metro system, which will help to reduce travel time, pollution and increase efficiency.

Officials believe, an underground route will be the most sustainable and viable option to increase transport capacity in the current chaotic situation of this city. There are dense areas and buildings, in the limited space with a high population, which put impediments in providing large spaces to vehicles to drive smoothly.

MMRDA Commissioner, Sanjay Mukherjee said, “The network of underground roads will change the face of traffic in Mumbai. This network will reduce the pressure on the existing roads and connect Mumbai in East-West and North-South directions. Currently, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of this project is being prepared."