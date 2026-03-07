Mumbai Homoeopathic Doctor Arrested In Chennai For Allegedly Performing Ear Surgeries At A Hotel
During the investigation, it was found that a homeopathic doctor from Mumbai was staying at the hotel and allegedly providing allopathic medical treatment to patients
Published : March 7, 2026 at 12:43 AM IST
Chennai: Police in Chennai have arrested two people, including a Mumbai-based homoeopathic doctor, for allegedly performing ear surgeries while staying at a hotel in the city.
According to officials, the Office of the Director of Medical Education received information that a homeopathic doctor from another state was staying at a hotel in Nungambakkam and conducting ear-related surgical procedures.
Following the tip-off, Medical Associate Director Meenakshi Sundari lodged a complaint with the Teynampet Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police rushed to the hotel in Nungambakkam and conducted an inquiry.
During the investigation, it was found that a homoeopathic doctor from Mumbai was staying at the hotel and allegedly providing allopathic medical treatment to patients. Police subsequently detained and questioned her.
The accused was identified as Poonam Sharma (54). Investigators said she had been staying in different hotels across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and was reportedly performing ear-piercing surgeries. Police also arrested her assistant, identified as Shilpa, a resident of Rajasthan.
According to officials, Poonam Sharma completed her studies at Nagpur Homoeopathy College in Maharashtra and currently runs a homoeopathy clinic at Nariman Point in Mumbai.
The Teynampet police have registered a case under multiple sections against Poonam Sharma and her associate. Both were produced before a court and later remanded to judicial custody.
India has several recognised medical systems such as allopathy, homoeopathy, Siddha, Ayurveda and Unani. However, certain medical procedures such as administering injections, suturing wounds and conducting surgeries, are permitted only for doctors trained in allopathic (modern) medicine. Performing such procedures without proper qualification is considered illegal.
Read More: