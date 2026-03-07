ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Homoeopathic Doctor Arrested In Chennai For Allegedly Performing Ear Surgeries At A Hotel

Chennai: Police in Chennai have arrested two people, including a Mumbai-based homoeopathic doctor, for allegedly performing ear surgeries while staying at a hotel in the city.

According to officials, the Office of the Director of Medical Education received information that a homeopathic doctor from another state was staying at a hotel in Nungambakkam and conducting ear-related surgical procedures.

Following the tip-off, Medical Associate Director Meenakshi Sundari lodged a complaint with the Teynampet Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police rushed to the hotel in Nungambakkam and conducted an inquiry.

During the investigation, it was found that a homoeopathic doctor from Mumbai was staying at the hotel and allegedly providing allopathic medical treatment to patients. Police subsequently detained and questioned her.